The Impossible Astronaut – filmed in Utah

A Stetson-clad Matt Smith is seen in the midst of the incredibly beautiful desert landscapes of Monument Valley during series six of new Who. This memorable episode opens with companions Amy (Karen Gillan) and Rory (Arthur Darvill) arriving by bus. There are no special effects; the eerie clusters of sandstone shapes you see in the background are there 365 days of the year – it's otherworldly.

The Vampires of Venice – Croatia

The Doctor (Matt Smith again) takes his sidekicks Amy and Rory on a romantic romp to Venice in the year 1580. However, the sixth episode of series five was actually filmed in Croatia’s historic harbour town of Trogir, rather than the Italy's city of canals. Filming took place all over town and inside medieval buildings including the striking Cathedral of St Lawrence.

