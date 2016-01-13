Warhol / Unlimited

Where? Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris

Why? The largest ever Warhol show, containing more than 200 works by Bowie's friend.

When? Until 7th February

Visit the website: mam.paris.fr

Ingres

Where? Prado, Madrid

Why? An important show of the French early 19th-century Neoclassical painter with a penchant for sinuous nudes, at the Prado.

When? Until 27th March

Visit the website: museodelprado.es

Gauguin: Tales from Paradise

Where? MUDEC, Milan

Why? Seventy paintings tracing the Frenchman's exotic and erotic journeys round the South Seas.

When? Until 21st February

Visit the website: mudec.it/eng/gauguin/

Radio Times Travel offer: Packages to see David Bowie Is in Groningen start from £199 per person, and include flights, hotel and tickets to the exhibition.

Olafur Eliasson: Baroque Baroque

Where? Winter Palace, Vienna

Why? Immersive and numinous light pieces from the Danish-Icelandic artist whose Weather Projectilluminated Tate Modern in 2003.

When? Until 6th March

Visit the website: belvedere.at

Dangerous Liaisons: the Art of the French Rococo

Where? Liebieghaus, Frankfurt

Why? 70 delightful sculptures, paintings and objects illuminating the lightness of touch of the 18th-century's finest craftsmen.

When? Until 28th March

Visit the website: liebieghaus.de

