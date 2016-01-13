When? Until 7th February

Visit the website: mam.paris.fr

Ingres

Where? Prado, Madrid

Why? An important show of the French early 19th-century Neoclassical painter with a penchant for sinuous nudes, at the Prado.

When? Until 27th March

Visit the website: museodelprado.es

Gauguin: Tales from Paradise

Where? MUDEC, Milan

Why? Seventy paintings tracing the Frenchman's exotic and erotic journeys round the South Seas.

When? Until 21st February

Visit the website: mudec.it/eng/gauguin/

Radio Times Travel offer: Packages to see David Bowie Is in Groningen start from £199 per person, and include flights, hotel and tickets to the exhibition.

Olafur Eliasson: Baroque Baroque

Where? Winter Palace, Vienna

Why? Immersive and numinous light pieces from the Danish-Icelandic artist whose Weather Projectilluminated Tate Modern in 2003.

When? Until 6th March

Visit the website: belvedere.at

Dangerous Liaisons: the Art of the French Rococo

Where? Liebieghaus, Frankfurt

Why? 70 delightful sculptures, paintings and objects illuminating the lightness of touch of the 18th-century's finest craftsmen.

When? Until 28th March

Visit the website: liebieghaus.de

