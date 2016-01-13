5 of the best... art shows worth the trip to Europe
As the V&A's David Bowie exhibition opens in the Netherlands, art historian Michael Prodger picks out notable shows in Paris, Madrid, Milan, Vienna and Frankfurt
Warhol / Unlimited
Where? Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris
Why? The largest ever Warhol show, containing more than 200 works by Bowie's friend.
When? Until 7th February
Visit the website: mam.paris.fr
Ingres
More like this
Where? Prado, Madrid
Why? An important show of the French early 19th-century Neoclassical painter with a penchant for sinuous nudes, at the Prado.
When? Until 27th March
Visit the website: museodelprado.es
Gauguin: Tales from Paradise
Where? MUDEC, Milan
Why? Seventy paintings tracing the Frenchman's exotic and erotic journeys round the South Seas.
When? Until 21st February
Visit the website: mudec.it/eng/gauguin/
Radio Times Travel offer: Packages to see David Bowie Is in Groningen start from £199 per person, and include flights, hotel and tickets to the exhibition.
Olafur Eliasson: Baroque Baroque
Where? Winter Palace, Vienna
Why? Immersive and numinous light pieces from the Danish-Icelandic artist whose Weather Projectilluminated Tate Modern in 2003.
When? Until 6th March
Visit the website: belvedere.at
Dangerous Liaisons: the Art of the French Rococo
Where? Liebieghaus, Frankfurt
Why? 70 delightful sculptures, paintings and objects illuminating the lightness of touch of the 18th-century's finest craftsmen.
When? Until 28th March
Visit the website: liebieghaus.de
Radio Times Travel offer: Packages to see David Bowie Is in Groningen start from £199 per person, and include flights, hotel and tickets to the exhibition.