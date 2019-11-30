Merlin Annual Pass Black Friday discount gives you three months free

Merlin has a Black Friday offer to jump on if you visit any of its attractions as it slashes prices on its annual pass.

There are savings on the 12 month pass, meaning you get three months free. The usual standard pass price is £139pp, it’s now £109pp for the family pass. The Premium pass was £179pp and is now £149pp.

That’s 15 months access to the Merlin parks like Legoland, Alton Towers, Chessington and SEA LIFE Aquariums for the same price as a year.

Thorpe Park is also included which means The Walking Dead fans can take advantage of its horror theme nights and special events.

The pass actually covers 32 attractions in the UK so have a look at where else you can visit.

The annual pass is on the Merlin website, with the offer running until Monday, 3rd December – meaning you have Cyber Monday to ponder.

If you’re wondering what the difference between Premium and Standard is simple. Premium gets you extras like visiting anytime, whereas Standard is restricted. You also get free car parking, an exclusive Passholder pack and priority entry to UK attractions.

You can also get money offer food, drink and retail with your pass.

Chessington is also offering a separate deal up until Cyber Monday.

You can get one of the limited 2020 day tickets for the discounted price of £20.20 through to Cyber Monday, December 2.

You get a 59% saving, compared to buying tickets on the day – the lowest ticket price available for 2020 tickets.

The ticket gives you access to the Surrey Resort next year including its Theme Park, with over 40 rides and attractions, and Zoo, with more than 1,000 animals, plus the Sea Life centre.

Visit chessington.com for the offer.