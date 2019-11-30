Merlin Annual Pass Black Friday discount gives you three months free
Merlin's deal on annual passes offers savings for families as well as fans with three months free
Merlin has a Black Friday offer to jump on if you visit any of its attractions as it slashes prices on its annual pass.
There are savings on the 12 month pass, meaning you get three months free. The usual standard pass price is £139pp, it’s now £109pp for the family pass. The Premium pass was £179pp and is now £149pp.
That’s 15 months access to the Merlin parks like Legoland, Alton Towers, Chessington and SEA LIFE Aquariums for the same price as a year.
Thorpe Park is also included which means The Walking Dead fans can take advantage of its horror theme nights and special events.
The pass actually covers 32 attractions in the UK so have a look at where else you can visit.
The annual pass is on the Merlin website, with the offer running until Monday, 3rd December – meaning you have Cyber Monday to ponder.
-
Standard passes are £139pp or £109pp for a family pass
Premium passes are £179pp or £149pp for a family pass
- Standard Individual Pass was £179.99pp, now £139pp
- Premium Individual Pass was £229pp, now £179pp
If you’re wondering what the difference between Premium and Standard is simple. Premium gets you extras like visiting anytime, whereas Standard is restricted. You also get free car parking, an exclusive Passholder pack and priority entry to UK attractions.
You can also get money offer food, drink and retail with your pass.
Chessington is also offering a separate deal up until Cyber Monday.
You can get one of the limited 2020 day tickets for the discounted price of £20.20 through to Cyber Monday, December 2.
You get a 59% saving, compared to buying tickets on the day – the lowest ticket price available for 2020 tickets.
The ticket gives you access to the Surrey Resort next year including its Theme Park, with over 40 rides and attractions, and Zoo, with more than 1,000 animals, plus the Sea Life centre.
Visit chessington.com for the offer.
Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019
Your guide to the best Black Friday deals – what to buy and where to buy it
Mobile phone Black Friday deals – Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and more
Currys Black Friday deals – Live offers on TVs and more
Amazon Black Friday deals – from Echo Dot to Kindles, what deals to look for
Sky Black Friday deals – Half price TV packages
John Lewis Black Friday deals – 20% discounts from Dyson, Bosch and more
AO.com Black Friday deals – electrical appliances to tech, 4K TVs and gaming
Argos Black Friday deals – Crazy Code offers and offers to expect
eBay Black Friday deals – Live vouchers
GAME Black Friday deals – Half Term offers and bundle sale
Apple Black Friday deals – where to look and why to steer clear of the Apple Store
EE Black Friday deals – this year’s sale and phone deals
PS4 and Pro Black Friday deals – bundles, games and offers
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals – bundles, predictions and games
Black Friday TV deals – TV offers and deals
Black Friday broadband deals – From Sky, BT, TalkTalk and more