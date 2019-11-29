Disney Park Black Friday deals – buy one get one free at Walt Disney World and more
Your guide to the best Disney Park deals for Black Friday 2019 - with a buy one get one free limited time offer and discounted family tickets
A bit of the Disney magic has spread to Black Friday deals this year with buy one get one free on park tickets going live.
Klook.com is offering a buy one get one free on Walt Disney World Orlando Florida tickets this Black Friday with additional free entry to Walt Disney World attractions for a limited number.
This one may be for film fans as Walt Disney World has just opened the new Star Wars Land, Galaxy’s Edge, as well as Toy Story Land, which only opened last year.
The offer is now live (Friday 29th November), and is on the 14-day Disney Ultimate ticket which retails for £400 plus and includes:
- Unlimited same-day access to all SIX Disney Parks (£400+)
- Disney FastPass+
- Memory Maker: Capture your magical holiday moments with Disney PhotoPass Service and get unlimited digital downloads ($199 on the gate)
- ESPN Wide World of Sports: Entry included ($20)
- Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course: Entry included ($35 per day)
- Mini Golf: One round per day included ($14)
The deal is running for a limited time only. The Klook offer could get a family of four a minimum saving of £1600 (based on the current exchange rate).
The offer is limited to the first 50 redemptions, and the adult ticket must be purchased at the same time to redeem and is limited to one transaction per person.
After the first 50 redemptions, Klook is offering 10% off Disney tickets and 5% off other theme parks including Universal Orlando.
Disney Black Friday deals
If you fancy something a little different Attraction Tickets also has a few Black Friday offers. There’s the Disney and Universal Combo Ticket for £689 per adult for 14 days, or the Orlando six park FlexiTicket with adults paying £392. We’ve broken down the top Black Friday deals below.
Disney and Universal Combo Ticket – Adults pay £689
- Unlimited access to all 6 Disney parks – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach Water Park for up to 14 consecutive days.
- Unlimited access to all 3 Universal Orlando Resort theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay – plus select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk for up to 14 consecutive days.
- Immerse yourself in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ at Universal Orlando Resort™
- Your ticket also includes use of the FastPass+ at Disney
Orlando 6 Park FlexiTicket – Adults pay £392
- Unlimited access to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay for up to 14 consecutive days.
- Unlimited access to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for up to 14 consecutive days.
- You can visit more than one park in the same day.
- Free coach transportation from Orlando to Busch Gardens on the Busch Gardens Shuttle Express.
- Enjoy Unlimited free parking at SeaWorld, Aquatica and Busch Gardens for the duration of your ticket.
Orlando Freedom Ticket – Adults pay £799
- Unlimited access to all 6 Disney parks – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach Water Park for up to 14 consecutive days.
- Unlimited access to all 3 Universal Orlando theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay – plus select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk for up to 14 consecutive days.
- Unlimited access to SeaWorld® Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay for up to 14 consecutive days
- You can visit more than one park in the same day.
- Immerse yourself in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ at Universal Orlando Resort™ and ride Mako at SeaWorld – Orlando’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster
- At the Disney Parks, your ticket includes use of the FastPass+ system which reduces queuing time. This is not included at non-Disney parks
- Unlimited Free Parking at SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay.
Orlando Freedom Ticket Ultimate – Adults pay £855
- Unlimited access to all 6 Disney parks – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach Water Park for up to 14 consecutive days
- Unlimited access to all 3 Universal Orlando Resort theme parks – Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay – plus select live entertainment venues of Universal CityWalk for up to 14 consecutive days.
- Unlimited access to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica™ and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for up to 14 consecutive days including FREE PARKING at all three parks
- One day admission to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park
- At the Disney Parks, your ticket includes use of the FastPass+ system which reduces queuing time.
Disney & LEGOLAND Florida Combo Ticket – Adults pay £465
- Unlimited access to all 6 Disney Florida Parks – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach Water Park for 14 consecutive days
- One day’s admission to LEGOLAND Florida theme park
- Includes use the Disney FastPass+ system which reduces queuing time at the Disney Florida Parks
Check back for updates.
Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019
Your guide to the best Black Friday deals – what to buy and where to buy it
Mobile phone Black Friday deals – Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and more
SIM-only Black Friday deals – Data plans from £8
Black Friday headphone deals – Live offers from Bose, Apple and more
Black Friday broadband deals – From Sky, BT, TalkTalk and more
Currys Black Friday deals – Live offers on TVs and more
Amazon Black Friday deals – from Echo Dot to Kindles, what deals to look for
Carphone Warehouse – phone offers for 2019
AO.com Black Friday deals – electrical appliances to tech, 4K TVs and gaming
Argos Black Friday deals – Crazy Code offers and offers to expect
eBay Black Friday deals – Live vouchers
GAME Black Friday deals – Half Term offers and bundle sale
Apple Black Friday deals – where to look and why to steer clear of the Apple Store
EE Black Friday deals – this year’s sale and phone deals
PS4 and Pro Black Friday deals – bundles, games and offers
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals – bundles, predictions and games
Black Friday TV deals – TV offers and deals
LEGO Black Friday offers – early deals and sets to look out for
Disney Park Black Friday deals – Buy one get one free at Walt Disney World