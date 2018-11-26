Where is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! filmed?

This year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! sees a fresh batch of celebrities swapping their luxury lifestyles to rough it Down Under.

Ant McPartlin has stepped down from his role as host after 15 years as he takes an extended break away from television work – with close friend Holly Willoughby now filling in for him alongside regular host Declan Donnelly as they welcome celebs into camp.

But where is the tropical setting the I’m a Celeb campmates will call home for three weeks? And what is the name of the luxurious five star hotel they decamp to after they’re given the boot by the public? Read on for all the details…

Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

The series is based in Murwillumbah in New South Wales and is filmed inside Springbrook National Park. This has served as the setting for the show since its second series in 2003 – it was previously filmed in Cairns, Queensland. And while on screen all you see is the camp itself plus a series of suspension bridges and the studio where Ant and Dec broadcast, there is plenty more going on behind the scenes.

The production extends beyond what appears on camera, with an on-site medical facility, a space for props storage and an area where family and friends of the celebrities gather on the morning of each eviction.

However, the show is reportedly considering moving from the UNESCO heritage site when the current I’m a Celeb contract expires in 2020. According to The Sun, producers are disucussing moving the show to Kangaroo Island in the future – although this has not been confirmed.

Where do the celebrities stay after they’ve left the camp?

After a stint living off rice and beans, enduring cold showers and suffering multiple insect bites, the celebs are due a bit of luxury – and that’s exactly what they get when they leave the camp. Each evicted contestant is put up at the five-star Versace Hotel in Surfers Paradise for some much-needed R&R. After being subjected to jungle rations and Bushtucker Trials, they’ve certainly earned it.

