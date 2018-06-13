Five famous faces at the Edinburgh International Book Festival 2018

Chelsea Clinton and #MeToo pioneer Rose McGowan are just a few of the big names in the Scottish capital this summer

Nowhere does festivals quite like Edinburgh.

As well as the world-famous Fringe, the Scottish capital plays host to four other festivals this summer: the International Festival, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the Art Festival, and the Edinburgh International Book Festival, which has revealed its 2018 line-up.

Taking place from 11 to 27 August in Charlotte Square Gardens and George Street, the Edinburgh International Book Festival is a family-friendly event with over 800 authors in attendance, including household names Julia Donaldson, Harry Hill and David Walliams.

Here are a few talks to look out for…

1. Rose McGowan

The film industry has recently found itself at the heart of a worldwide ‘cataclysmic global reckoning’. In her book Brave, the American actress Rose McGowan recounts her fight against misogyny, sexism and the Hollywood machine. Here, she talks to Afua Hirsch about her campaign to help all women reclaim their lives.

When? 13 August, 3.15pm

2. Greg Wise

Clare Wise and her brother Greg were always close; she a film executive, he an actor. When Clare was diagnosed with cancer she began a candid, tender diary. When she became too ill, Greg continued it until after her death. Not That Kind of Love is the life-affirming result.

When? 18 August, 11.45am

3. DJ Semtex

Arguably the most divisive music genre since punk, hip hop can court controversy and at the same time nurture artists to become legends in the pantheon of modern music. With Hip Hop Raised Me, the host of BBC Radio 1‘s flagship hip-hop programme DJ Semtex sheds light on the genre and its context, discussing everything from the cult of Kanye to MCs, DJs and B-bo

When? 18 August, 8.45pm

4. Inspiring Women with Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton has authored two new children’s picture books, She Persisted and She Persisted Around the World. Both books celebrate women who have used their voices and determination to change and shape history.

When? 19 August, 1.30pm

5. Cressida Cowell

The bestselling author of the How To Train Your Dragon series has just released the second book from her new series, The Wizards of Once: Twice Magic. Expect wizards, warriors and magical wonders as Cressida Cowell discusses her new tale.

When? 26 August, 1.30pm

