Stay at the home of Springwatch – Sherborne Park in the Cotswolds

Chris Packham and co are camping out in a 4,000-acre estate with historic parkland, woodland, farmland - and two lovely holiday cottages

For the second year, Springwatch is broadcasting from the National Trust’s Sherborne Park estate in the heart of the Cotswold countryside.

It’s a working estate with five tenant farms – not to mention a disused Second World War airbase, an 18th-century water meadow, historic oak parkland and riverbanks. It was left to the National Trust 30 years ago by Lord Sherborne

There are also two historic holiday cottages on the estate – Deer Park Lodge and West Lodge, which both sleep up to seven people. They’re available to let all year round, so you can enjoy your own spring, summer or autumn-watch.

Best of all, every stay contributes towards the charity’s conservation commitments.

Deer Park Lodge

With its ornate exterior built into the Park’s entrance gates, a cosy interior complete with an open fire, plus panoramic views of the countryside, Deer Park Lodge is one-of-a-kind. The one-storey cottage sleeps four and is perfect for a small family or two couples looking to explore the estate and its wildlife. Guests can look forward to spotting everything from fallow and roe deer to badgers and foxes. Not to mention the otters, water voles and dragonflies that can be found in the 18th-century water meadow, which has been restored in partnership with Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust.

Sleeps: Up to seven

Price: Two nights from £261

Book: nationaltrustholidays.org.uk/holiday-cottage/deer-park-lodge-sherborne-gloucestershire

West Lodge

This semi-detached lodge cottage sleeps two and is reached by an impressive tree-lined drive and perched on the edge of Sherborne village, where you’ll find a great village shop and traditional tearoom. After you’ve explored Sherborne Park’s woods, fields and wetlands, you’ll be able to cook up a feast in the simple but well-equipped kitchen or head out to the family-run Sherborne Arms, just four miles away.

Sleeps: Up to seven

Price: Two nights from £221

Book: nationaltrustholidays.org.uk/holiday-cottage/west-lodge-sherborne-gloucestershire

