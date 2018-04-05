Accessibility Links

Exclusive offer: Two Grand Designs Live tickets for just £16

Kevin McCloud's home show returns to London for nine days in May

Grand Designs Live

Grand Designs Live returns to London in May, and Radio Times readers can get two tickets for just £16 (see below for details).

Kevin McCloud will be hosting his home show at London’s ExCeL from 5 to 13 May.

Whether you’re planning a self-build, renovation, or adding the finishing touches, find everything you need for your very own Grand Design at this award-winning event.

McCloud and a selection of experts will be on stage over the nine days, discussing the best ways to go about your home project.

The show gives you access to over 500 companies covering build, kitchens, bathrooms, interiors, technology and gardens, as well as free one-to-one consultations with project specialists and an array of other exciting highlights.

Exclusive offer:

Book by 23 April and get two standard any day tickets to Grand Designs Live London for just £16 (worth up to £40 on the door), simply quote RT16 when booking. 

Book now at radiotimes.com/gdlive quoting RT16*

For more information on exhibitors and talks, go to granddesignslive.com

*Offer available on standard tickets only and must be booked by midnight on 23 April 2018. A booking fee of £1.70 applies per order. Subject to availability. Grand Designs is a trademark of FreemantleMedia Ltd. Licensed by Freemantle Media Ltd.

