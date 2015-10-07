9 things Romesh Ranganathan learnt when his mum took him on a cultural crash course to Sri Lanka

PICK YOUR BEACH

My mum’s from Batticaloa on the east coast, which was badly affected by the 2004 tsunami. It’s a beautiful beach, but nobody had made any attempt to clean up litter. It was really sad, covered in debris. Arugam Bay further south is very different – a surfers’ paradise, lots of dreadlocks and people wearing sarongs and looking gorgeous.

Trincomalee has some of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen, but Colombo beach was absolutely jam-packed– you’d need to get down there at 6am to mark out your territory.