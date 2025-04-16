Subscribe to RT!
Radio Times Wine is a partnership which brings together the expertise of both Radio Times and The Wine Flyer.
This partnership will see a specially curated case of wines chosen every three months specifically for Radio Times readers. Each case will focus on good quality classic wines and new discoveries, all sourced from trusted vineyards and suppliers.
Not only that, customers will be able to collect Avios, which can be spent towards travel plans or further wine purchases. The exclusive Avios offer will change every three months with each new case of wine.
You can use this link to access Radio Times Wine: https://thewineflyer.co.uk/radio-times-wine-club/
Yes, the 3,000 bonus Avios is specially reserved for The Radio Times Curated Selection case, however, The Wine Flyer welcomes you to select what you think you will enjoy from their wide range of cases from around the world. Spend at least £149.99 and enter promotional code RADIOWINE to collect 2,000 Avios.
Orders will be fulfilled by The Wine Flyer.
The Wine Flyer's best experiences of wine are so often related to those moments we've all had when travelling, whether in a restaurant in a far away city or a visit to a vineyard. At The Wine Flyer, they know that the right wine can transport you out of the moment back to those memories.
The Wine Flyer's mission is to make the products you experience during your travels, whether onboard a British Airways flight or at your destination, accessible to everyone, all the time. Because it’s not what a wine looks like or its sommelier defined characteristics that matter.
It's how it makes you feel.
At The Wine Flyer you can collect Avios on every pound you spend. Avios is the currency of The British Airways Club, so you can also collect Avios when you fly, shop with your favourite brands, as well as on hotels, car hire and more.
You can choose to spend your Avios to reduce the cost of wines, beers and spirits at The Wine Flyer or enjoy reward flights, cabin upgrades and more.
Please contact The Wine Flyer for any help on your order here.
You can set up an account using this link: https://thewineflyer.co.uk/?action=create_account
You can purchase from The Wine Flyer via www.thewineflyer.co.uk on a computer, tablet or smartphone and pay using your debit or credit card.
You will need to be logged in to your British Airways Club account if you wish to redeem or collect Avios. You can log in on the top right of the page by clicking the person icon. If you are having trouble logging in please see: Problems online – The Wine Flyer
Collected Avios will be automatically credited to your account within 30 working days, but often arrive much before then. To spend Avios, you will need to select the number of Avios to use by moving the slider which is visible once you get to the check out stage.
For more information on paying with Avios please see How do I use my Avios to pay for my order? – The Wine Flyer
There may be additional Multi Factor Authentication steps required when spending Avios.
Please check the amounts as we are unable to amend this post payment.
If you’re unsure if your order from The Wine Flyer has been confirmed, you can view all your orders by logging in to your account on our web page and clicking the icon on the top right. The first item on the drop down menu is 'orders' and will show you all recently placed orders.
If the status of your order shows as ‘Awaiting fulfillment’, you’ve successfully paid for your order and it will be on its way to you shortly.
If you click on the order number, you can view more details, these include the Avios you have spent for your purchase and/or the Avios that you’ve earned for that order. These details are shown at the bottom of the page under ‘Order comments’.
Order comments can sometimes take around 10 minutes to update after you have placed your order.
Once your order leaves The Wine Flyer's warehouse and is on its way you will be able to track this personally, you will also be able to manage your delivery from the carriers website.
When your order is dispatched The Wine Flyer would have sent you an email with a button saying "Track my order" please do not worry if you can not find this - you can also track your order from within your account as shown in the image below or click here https://track.thewineflyer.co.uk/
You need to input your order number and your email - this will give you the tracking link and the carrier the delivery is with. We provide the status but if you are looking for detailed location information we recommend copying the tracking and using the carriers site.*
Carrier tracking links if needed
If you are with DPD click here https://track.dpd.co.uk/
If you are with Parcel Force click here https://www.parcelforce.com/track-trace
Both DPD and Parcel Force offer live tracking updates on the day of delivery from the carrier's sites. Parcel Force need you to click the My Parcel Live button to see a 1 hour delivery slot with a map view of the current location.
*The Wine Flyer work with more than one warehouse so on occasion you may find you have more than one delivery coming, if you require tracking details for the additional parcels please contact The Wine Flyer customer servicing team who will be happy to provide the links to you.
Re-schedule delivery
If you need to arrange a re-delivery please see here where we have full instructions for how to arrange this. How do I reschedule my delivery? – The Wine Flyer
The Wine Flyer try not to impose limits on purchases so they have the below generous quantities.
Wine: Pre-mixed wine cases are available in quantities of 6 and 12 and multiple cases may be ordered.
Individual bottles of wine can be purchased too but with an overall order limit of 48 bottles of a particular variety.
Champagne is limited to 12 bottles per order.
If The Wine Flyer have limited stock of a certain product, they may introduce additional maximum amounts per customer.
Beer: Pre-mixed beer cases are available in quantities of 24 and multiple cases may be ordered.
Spirits: A maximum of 24 bottles can be purchased in a single order.
Yes, you may purchase as many cases as you wish. However, please note the bonus Avios attached to The Radio Times Curated Selection case is strictly limited to three uses per customer and the alternative bonus code for other purchases of at least 12 bottles with a minimum spend of £149.99 is restricted to a single use per customer.
We're sorry to hear you've received the wrong wines. We will make sure this is resolved for you.
Please be aware that if you have ordered a pre-assembled case we may have just substituted a similar item. Please see more on substitutions here.
Let The Wine Flyer know what you were expecting and what you have received and they will arrange replacements if necessary. The Wine Flyer will ask for photo's as this enables us to provide detailed feedback to the warehouse team.
Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
We are so sorry to hear this, sending bottles via mail order we are aware that this can happen occasionally.
The Wine Flyer's packaging has been specially selected to be extremely robust and withstand the most enthusiastic of delivery agents although sometimes damage may still occur.
Drop The Wine Flyer a note and they can ensure this is resolved or replaced for you.
The Wine Flyer will need some photos to enable them to replace your damaged items which will be dispatched as soon as they have everything they need from you. Photos are required for The Wine Flyer to evidence damage to the carriers involved.
Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
The Wine Flyer will always try to send your order so it arrives in one delivery, they have 2 warehouses so sometimes your order may be split between warehouses or be too large to fit in a single box.
Tracking information is sent for the first package that The Wine Flyer sends so if you find that you are waiting for another delivery please contact one of their customer servicing team who will be more than happy to check and provide you the additional tracking links.
If you need to cancel your order please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday or 9am-1pm Saturday. If you have recently ordered The Wine Flyer will do their best to stop your order, please be aware that their warehouse is extremely efficient and it is not usually possible to cancel orders once placed.
The Wine Flyer returns policy is detailed below:
"You may cancel a purchase for any reason, at any time up to 14 calendar days from the day after the date you receive your order, provided all of the products are unopened, intact and have been stored appropriately whilst in your care.
If you'd like to return any items, please contact our customer servicing team, you'll then receive details of how to return the items and the address. The cost of returns and arrangement of courier is your responsibility.
You are responsible for ensuring all items are packaged securely and once received in the same condition they were dispatched we will process the relevant refunds."
If you wish to return part of your order please contact The Wine Flyer advising the order number, the items to be returned and a reason for this. The Wine Flyer will then contact you to advise the next steps.
If your return is due to an incorrect or damaged item, please advise The Wine Flyer so they can look into this for you and find the best resolution.
Orders that have been paid for using a combination of Avios and cash will be refunded. Please allow 21 days for your Avios to be re-credited to your account.
If you have placed an order with a cash payment method, any Avios earned on products returned will be removed from your BA Club Account.
Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
The Wine Flyer's warehouse team are very efficient and your order is usually sent straight to packing and dispatch so it is unlikely The Wine Flyer can make any changes to your order once placed. If you have made an error with items or the address they can try to amend although there is no guarantee it will be possible.
If The Wine Flyer are unable to make any alterations, any items would need to be returned in accordance with our returns policy detailed below.
Your item may show awaiting fulfilment which often means it has been accepted by The Wine Flyer carrier partner and waiting for them to scan it in to their distribution centre. It does not mean we still have the order.
"You may cancel a purchase for any reason, at any time up to 14 calendar days from the day after the date you receive your order, provided all of the products are unopened, intact and have been stored appropriately whilst in your care.
You are responsible for ensuring all items are packaged securely and once received in the same condition they were dispatched we will process the relevant refunds."
Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
No, there is a strict use of one promotion code per order.
The Wine Flyer does not want you to miss out on a special incentive and will always do what they can to rectify this for you. Please send The Wine Flyer a message and they will get this resolved for you - they will need to know the email address of your account, your order number and the promotion you were using
Please see this page for some more information all about Avios.
You are now able to spend Avios towards your purchase with The Wine Flyer. You will be presented with the option to pay with Avios when you reach the checkout stage.
Please check before you make the final payment as occasionally a nudged slider can re-set the amounts.
Ensure you are logged in to your British Airways Club , you can check this by clicking the person icon in the top right of the screen. For further information please visit https://thewineflyer.co.uk/about-avios-currency for further instructions.
Simply move the slider to select the number of Avios you wish to spend against your purchase. You will be unable to use 100% Avios for your purchase as The Wine Flyer always require a small payment in cash. This also helps secure the Avios you have collected by adding an extra layer of verification to your purchase.
Delivery will be charged on all orders paying under £100 so if you spend Avios to reduce the cost and therefore pay less than £100 you will find a delivery charge added to your order.
If you have any further questions, please contact The Wine Flyer here.
In most cases your Avios will reach your account within 7-10 days, if you haven't received your Avios within 30 days of placing your order please contact The Wine Flyer.
Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
Please allow 30 days after you place your order to receive your Avios, if you do not receive your Avios after this time, please raise a query here so we can look into this for you.
All Avios collected from The Wine Flyer are credited to your account within 24 hours. If Avios are not showing please contact The Wine Flyer support team with your membership number, your email linked to The British Airways Club and the order number.
Usually Avios not appearing are down to two possible reasons; not actually being logged in to your account when placing the order, or having multiple BA Club Accounts using the same email address. The Wine Flyer always recommend logging in using the membership number rather than email, as this ensures you are in the correct account.
If you have signed up to an offer with a credit card offering a spend based incentive to earn Avios you will need to contact the card provider. The incentive was run via them and as such all Avios would be credited by them.
The Wine Flyer are unable to move Avios from one account to another and if multiple accounts are held BA will need to be contacted to merge them.
You'll find your British Airways Club Membership number within any emails you have received from "British Airways Club". You can also find the membership number when you log in. You can find more support here.
There is no maximum value of Avios which can be spent against an order. The limit is defined by your available balance.
The only possible limit will be a limit on the product available to purchase - please see How much can I order in a single transaction? – The Wine Flyer
You can save a minimum of £1 off your order when spending Avios. Simply log in and adjust the slider to select the number of Avios you would like to use.
If you are having trouble spending Avios this small diagram may help or you can check here How do I use my Avios to pay for my order? – The Wine Flyer
Don't worry! The Wine Flyer sometimes see customers who have more than one BA Club account and they're logging in to The Wine Flyer with an old/unused account that doesn't have any Avios. Other times you may have children who have accounts set up using the same email address. Follow the steps below and we can help you log in to the correct account.
Here are some top tips:
If you have noticed a transaction that was not made by you, please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
Please check that you have not subscribed to regular orders and this is a recurring and scheduled transaction.
If you suspect that your British Airways account has been accessed fraudulently please contact BA directly to get the account locked.
We take the protection of your personal and account information seriously, and want to be sure your Avios balance is safe. Therefore, The Wine Flyer have designed the service to always ensure that a card transaction is required, this enables us to verify your credentials and ensure your hard earned Avios are secured.
Delivery Charge
The Wine Flyer have recently reduced the qualifying spend required for free delivery by £25 from £125 down to £100, however this excludes the use of Avios to reduce the cost of your total basket, meaning that if your actual monetary spend is less than £100 then The Wine Flyer will still charge a shipping fee.
The Wine Flyer try to be as transparent as they can in regard to delivery fees and to that end they have recently introduced a cellar pass available to all for £19.99 or 3000 Avios. This covers an entire year of delivery with no minimum spend amounts, so potentially you could save £5.99 on every order. If you think you will be making a number of orders using Avios then this is definitely worth the investment.
Utilising Avios helps you purchase wine at great value and The Wine Flyer are simply unable to then add free delivery, doing this would require The Wine Flyer to amend the redemption rates to cover the extra costs and this is not what their customers want.
Your order will either be dispatched by DPD or Parcel Force and once you have the dispatch email from The Wine Flyer you will be able to track and manage your delivery.
DPD:
If you would like to make any changes to when your parcel is delivered, to collect from a shop, or to leave in a safe place you need to:
Parcel Force
If you were not home when your parcel was delivered, you may have received a contact card from the courier. You DO NOT need to have the card as The Wine Flyer can provide the tracking number.
When your parcel is Out for Delivery, you are able to find out when the estimated arrival time of your delivery and the current location of the driver by clicking on the red 'My Parcel Live' button on the Track Your Parcel page.
The Wine Flyer delivers throughout the UK except for Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, The Isle of Man and BFPO addresses.
Customers ordering from Scotland can still benefit from the same pricing as customers residing in England and Wales. Prices are presented as a single-bottle price.
The Alcohol (Scotland) Act 2010, which came into force on 1 October 2011, disallows any alcohol promotion offering customers a discount for buying multiple products in Scottish stores whilst the Alcohol (Minimum Pricing) (Scotland) Act 2012 sets a minimum price of 50 pence per unit for all alcoholic beverages sold in Scotland.
Due to distance some orders to Scotland may take longer to arrive, you would be looking at 3 - 5 working days.
Due to recent legislation introduced around the use of loyalty and points schemes on the sale of alcohol in Northern Ireland, The Wine Flyer are regrettably unable to offer delivery to this region as the sales either redeem or earn Avios.
We understand that this limitation is frustrating, and The Wine Flyer empathize with your position, especially given the Avios you've accumulated.
Free Delivery when amount paid is over £100
The Wine Flyer offer free UK delivery when your final spend amounts to over £100 in a single transaction, delivered to a single address and this excludes amounts covered by Avios.
Delivery Charge
If your final order is less than £100 or includes a discount with Avios; taking the amount paid to less than £100 the delivery charge will be £5.99.
When spending Avios to reduce the cost of your order the delivery charge of £5.99 will be required.
Next Day Delivery - Inactive in peak periods
Next Working Day Delivery (Monday to Friday only). Place your order before 1pm for delivery the next working day. Exclusions Apply please see Terms & Conditions* - £7.99 Terms and Conditions
Large orders
If you order more than one case of 12, your order may arrive in separate deliveries; however you'll only be charged one delivery fee.
Unlimited Free Delivery - Cellar Pass
To enjoy unlimited free delivery for 12 months, The Wine Flyer now offer a Cellar Pass for just £19.99 or 3000 Avios plus £1.99, you can find out more at Cellar Pass
Next Day Delivery may be de-activated during exceptionally busy trading - this is to ensure that The Wine Flyer are not offering something they are not 100% certain they can achieve.
The Wine Flyer offer Next Working Day Delivery (Monday to Friday only). Place your order before 1pm for delivery the next working day. Exclusions Apply see Terms & Conditions* - £7.99
Please note: Deliveries are made Monday - Friday only.
You will receive a tracking link once your goods have been received at our courier partners depot.
If you do not receive the link please see I haven't received my wine/order – where is it? – The Wine Flyer
If you are having trouble viewing the tracking please contact The Wine Flyer via our Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
The Wine Flyer do not offer click & collect we do offer click and deliver though so it is even more convenient.
The Wine Flyer are sorry that your expected order has not yet arrived, usually this means there has been an issue with the carrier which could be anything from they can not find your address, to no one was home and in some sad cases that your order has been damaged in transit.
The Wine Flyer encourage checking the tracking as sometimes it can be a simple solution such as popping next door to collect from a neighbour.
Have you checked the tracking link?
When your order is dispatched The Wine Flyer would have sent you an email with a button saying "Track my order" please do not worry if you can not find this - you can also track your order from within your account as shown in the image below or click here https://track.thewineflyer.co.uk/
You need to input your order number and your email - this will give you the tracking link and the carrier the delivery is with.
Carrier tracking links if needed
If you are with DPD click here https://track.dpd.co.uk/
If you are with Parcel Force click here https://www.parcelforce.com/track-trace
Re-schedule delivery
If you need to arrange a re-delivery please see here where The Wine Flyer have full instructions for how to arrange this. How do I reschedule my delivery? – The Wine Flyer
More than one parcel?
In the event your delivery is in more than one parcel and you have only received part of this, The Wine Flyer will ask you to wait up to 72hrs whilst they investigate with our courier partner before arranging a replacement order. Cases are sometimes split on different vehicles or even sent from different warehouses and can arrive at different times.
Standard Delivery
Standard Delivery

Standard delivery is 3-5 working days. If your order hasn't arrived within 3 - 5 working days and there is no information available on the tracking, please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
Next Day Delivery
Orders with next working day delivery should arrive the following working day (provided they were placed before 1pm) If you have selected this option please check your tracking below.
Where possible The Wine Flyer's six and twelve case packaging is 100% plastic free and kerbside recyclable; including the water activated tape used to seal our packaging. All cardboard is FSC accredited, certified as coming from approved FSC sustainable sources.
For parcels containing 1 to to 6 bottles The Wine Flyer now use Flexi-hex a fully recyclable and b-corp certified packaging solution.
For parcels containing more than 6 bottles The Wine Flyer use pulpsafe packaging. Made in the UK, pulpsafe packaging is recyclable, compostable and presents the ideal biodegradable bottle packaging. This eco friendly wine packaging can be placed in any household compost bin and will break down into natural elements within 6 months. It can also be used as bulk when potting plants so a great way to reuse and recycle at home.
In rare cases The Wine Flyer may need to use Air Sac or bubble wrap although they do our best to avoid this.
If a product is faulty (for example a bottle of wine is corked, oxidised or appears otherwise out of condition), provided it is within 6 months of purchase and has been stored in suitable conditions, The Wine Flyer will arrange to replace or credit the cost of the faulty bottle with a bottle of the same type of wine (or if not available, a bottle of another type of wine which is of equivalent value).
Please bear in mind some wines are intended to have a slight fizz or cloudiness so depending on the wine this may not be a sign of a problem.
Please provide The Wine Flyer with the order number and details of the particular wine. They will collect the remaining wine for analysis so please ensure this is kept available.
Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
The Wine Flyer are always keen to hear from you, especially if you've tried a wine that is simply not to your taste, is faulty or for any other reason please contact The Wine Flyer and let them know. The Wine Flyer will do what they can to find a fair solution.
The Wine Flyer will need to know what the wine was and the order number, they may collect the remaining wine for analysis as part of their quality control processes.
Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday.
On the rare occasion The Wine Flyer encounter an availability issue we will try to get in touch and offer a suitable replacement. The Wine Flyer always look for a wine that matches in terms of flavour profile, quality and value to ensure you receive something they are sure you will enjoy.
On mixed cases The Wine Flyer reserve the right to substitute when certain wines are out of stock but again will ensure wines are similar to the replaced ones.
Please go here to see a full list of FAQs. If your answers remain unanswered, please contact
Please go here to see a full list of Terms and Conditions.