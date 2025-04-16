How do I cancel or return an order?

If you need to cancel your order please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday or 9am-1pm Saturday. If you have recently ordered The Wine Flyer will do their best to stop your order, please be aware that their warehouse is extremely efficient and it is not usually possible to cancel orders once placed.

The Wine Flyer returns policy is detailed below:

"You may cancel a purchase for any reason, at any time up to 14 calendar days from the day after the date you receive your order, provided all of the products are unopened, intact and have been stored appropriately whilst in your care.

If you'd like to return any items, please contact our customer servicing team, you'll then receive details of how to return the items and the address. The cost of returns and arrangement of courier is your responsibility.

You are responsible for ensuring all items are packaged securely and once received in the same condition they were dispatched we will process the relevant refunds."

If you wish to return part of your order please contact The Wine Flyer advising the order number, the items to be returned and a reason for this. The Wine Flyer will then contact you to advise the next steps.

If your return is due to an incorrect or damaged item, please advise The Wine Flyer so they can look into this for you and find the best resolution.

Orders that have been paid for using a combination of Avios and cash will be refunded. Please allow 21 days for your Avios to be re-credited to your account.

If you have placed an order with a cash payment method, any Avios earned on products returned will be removed from your BA Club Account.

Please contact The Wine Flyer via their Live Chat services which are open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm Saturday. You can access their chat by clicking on the chat icon in the bottom right of the help centre pages.