There have many a boss battle featuring beloved characters in Fortnite since the game began, with Iron Man being one of the more recent- and more memorable.

And we have known for a while that a fight with Wolverine is on the way with the introduction of the Wolverine trophy challenges in recent weeks. Now, with the latest v14.20 server update, come several updates and one of them should be of note for those looking to get into a scrap with Wolverine- the man himself is being added.

But where can you find Wolverine when you get back into the game? Here is all we know so far.

Where is Wolverine in Fortnite?

To find Wolverine, you will need to head to the Weeping Woods- a suitably creepy name to run into an enemy who will likely put up one heck of a fight. As for exactly where you will bump into him, it seems that will not be an easy answer as his location will change on a game by game basis. We’ll update this if we hear anything more concrete but it looks as though you will have to hunt for him when you get there- so be on high alert!

How tough is Wolverine in Fortnite?

Well, it is Wolverine- the hardman of the X-Men universe. Iron Man put up a good fight and we certainly do not expect Wolverine to be easier and we would be surprised if he were- and a little disappointed truth be told. Once we have had the chance to go up against him ourselves, we will update this page with all the tricks and tips you need to know to emerge victoriously.

What do you get for beating Wolverine?

The chance to strut around the game looking like the big man himself! The Wolverine skin will be yours and not only that, but his claws will be at your disposal which will be extremely useful when you go up against other opponents.

