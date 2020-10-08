What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?

It is not just Spotify that has got into the music streaming business. Others have risen up over the years and Amazon, never one to miss out on running a streaming service, quickly set up shop with Amazon Music.

Launching in 2007, the service has changed a lot over the years but it is still one of the leading places to go to get so much music- as well as being used for things like podcasts.

With Prime Day on the way, look for deals on Unlimited Music as well as many other things. The two-day sale event will take place on October 13th and 14th and promises to give us a whole range of amazing deals. Look for things like discounted Fire Sticks, deals on Echo devices, and many more Amazon devices on offer.

There will also likely be Kindle deals too for those of you that prefer to read a book rather than listen to it like you can with Audible. To join the service and grab some bargains on sale day, here is where you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

And remember, there are also deals to be found for both the Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sales.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

To quote Amazon themselves: “Amazon Music Unlimited is a premium music subscription service featuring over 60 million songs and thousands of expertly crafted playlists and Stations.”

So for a monthly fee, you can play as much music as you like at no extra cost- as well as having access to playlists and stations that are designed to play music to fit a certain mood.

What’s the difference between Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Being a member of Amazon Prime automatically gives you access to Amazon Music’s basic tier. With this, you’ll get access to playlists and stations, but no ability to select from the thousands upon thousands of songs that the Unlimited version has to offer. With the lower tier, you will also have to listen to adverts every now and then – which is sure to annoy some.

How much is Amazon Music Unlimited?

£9.99 a month will give you access to the Unlimited version of Amazon Music which will remove the ads and allow you to listen to everything available with ease.

Currently, there is an Amazon Music offer on which will give you four months for 99p – a huge saving if you are yet to enter the music world that Amazon has.

How does Amazon Music Unlimited work?

Very simply. Once you have signed up, you will be taken to the main Amazon Music page and from there, all you need to do is choose a song and crank up the volume. Also, any CD’s that you have purchased from Amazon in recent years will automatically be available to stream.

Or you can download the Amazon Music app. You can get this on your phone along with other devices such as the Fire Stick or the Xbox One.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.