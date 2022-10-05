After all, the first stumbling steps in the genre were buggy, fragile and unappealing. Now though, you can visit the bleeding edge of smartphone tech without regretting it, thanks to the latest generation of impressive folding smartphones.

Folding phones are exciting. They're still relatively new as products that are readily available to buy — and even newer as products that anyone would actually consider buying.

Our experts have tested a number of folding phones over the last few years and seen great leaps forward in the field. Now, there are some genuinely tempting options on the market for would-be buyers. Bear in mind, they're still a little on the expensive side, but if you like your phones innovative and unusual, then these are the devices for you.

It's worth adding that there are also some notable Huawei devices in this category. However, the fact that Huawei devices still can't access Google services is still a major setback and makes them impractical choices for many UK users. For now, we haven't included them here.

We're running down our favourite foldable devices available to buy in the UK right now. Check out our picks below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Best foldable

If money is no object, this is the best of the bunch. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sets the bar for foldable phones, though it does have its flaws.

It's bulky and expensive, but the large AMOLED screen is crystal clear and silky smooth to use thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate and the HDR10+ resolution.

In our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we commended the phone for making notable improvements on its predecessor and awarded it an impressive four-star rating. It could have scored higher if not for the inherent drawbacks of that bulky form-factor. Of course, as foldable technology develops, these devices will become smaller and smaller. Right now, if compact size is your priority then choose the Flip, below.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from £1,649

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Best clamshell foldable

The compact, wonderfully-designed sister device to the Fold 4, the Flip 4 has lots of the same impressive Samsung tech and the same Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, but it's smaller and lighter.

Of course, it doesn't give users that wonderful mid-point between a phone and a tablet, but it does fold up wonderfully small and performs very well despite its size. In our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, we applauded the phone's looks, its adaptable camera and its powerful performance. Of course, it's expensive, but much less so than the Fold. It also offers a much more traditional smartphone experience for users, whereas the Fold will require some adaptation.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from £999

Motorola Razr (2020)

Best foldable design

Motorola

The Motorola Razr is far from flawless but, on a purely aesthetic level, it's one of the stand-out foldable phones available today.

It was and is a little over-priced, but now, two years on, refurbished phones offer a more affordable way to pick up a Razr for yourself if you are a fan of the styling. Equally, we're expecting a new Motorola Razr in the not too distant future, so it could be worth hanging on for that.

Buy Motorola Razr (2020) from £45.90 per month with £89 upfront via Currys

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Most improved foldable

On release, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 was near enough a laughing stock. It was widely reported to be riddled with bugs and generally failed to impress. Now, a whole year later, it's actually improved a lot thanks to software updates and a lot of hard work from Microsoft.

The company has been dishing out software improvements on a monthly basis to combat those launch bugs and now, owners have a pretty impressive device. It's still unusual in a few ways — perhaps most notably in that it offers two screens joined together with a hinge, rather than one folding display with a crease. That's not great for watching videos but can be amazing for multi-tasking.

It's not likely to be most people's choice, but the Surface Duo 2 is worth taking a closer look at. At the very least, it gets us excited for what the next iteration of Microsoft's device might offer.

Buy Microsoft Surface Duo 2 from £860

