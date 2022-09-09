Apple Watch Ultra UK release date, price and how to pre-order today

The rugged Apple Watch Ultra is aimed at adventurers and elite athletes, and challenges competitors from Garmin and Polar.

There were a few products the RadioTimes.com team were certain would be revealed at Apple's Far Out virtual event, like the Apple iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8, but the Apple Watch Ultra was semi-unexpected.

It’s swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant, and has up to 36-hours of battery life on a single charge, which Apple promises provides enough power for users to complete an ultra-triathlon. Not that the tech team are huge sports enthusiasts, but it’s nice to know if we were to swim, cycle and run for over an entire day, we could.

In comparison to previous smartwatches, the Apple Watch Ultra is very much positioned as an essential tool for adventurers' safety. It has extensive safety features including emergency calls, medical ID, and an 86-decibel siren which can be used to attract attention from up to 180m away.

How does the Apple Watch Ultra fare against the other new release, the Apple Watch Series 8? While the Apple Watch 8 is an upgraded version of the Apple Watch 7, the Apple Watch Ultra considers itself to be ground-breaking and revolutionary. Let’s find out if it is.

Here’s everything we know about the Apple Watch Ultra.

Also from the Far Out event is the Apple iPhone 14 UK release date, Apple Watch Series 8 UK release date, and Apple AirPods Pro 2022 UK release date.

Apple Watch Ultra UK release date

The new Apple Watch Ultra targets adventurers. Apple

You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra right now, and it will be available from 23rd September.

Apple Watch Ultra UK pricing and availability

A premium smartwatch comes with a premium price, and let’s just say this price tag is particularly high-end, at £849.

The Apple Watch Ultra is available to pre-order today, with the smartwatches being released on Friday 23rd September.

Here are the retailers the Apple Watch Ultra is available to pre-order from:

Apple Watch Ultra features

As we mentioned earlier, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra has features built for adventure, endurance, and exploration.

The all-new Wayfinder watch face is specifically designed for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display, and it includes a compass built into the dial.

The smartwatch has three built-in microphones to improve sound quality in voice calls during all conditions, and in windy environments, the Apple Watch Ultra uses advanced wind noise reduction algorithms to deliver clear audio.

On top of that, the Apple Watch Ultra delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple smartwatch, providing the wearer with the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training and competing.

For more features, here are the specs at a glance:

36-hour battery life

Low-power setting up to 60 hours of battery life

Three built-in microphones

Background noise reduction

Wind noise reduction

Precision dual-frequency GPS

Advanced running metrics

Heart rate zones

Custom workouts

Pacer

Compass waypoints

On-wrist temperature

WR100 for water sports

Heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen and ECG apps

Safety features like crash detection and fall detection

Sleep tracking

Maps

Then, of course, calls and texts, music and Apple Pay.

Apple Watch Ultra design

The Apple Watch Ultra has three straps for various extreme sports. Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra stands out from the crowd when compared with its predecessors, and that’s predominantly down to the straps and large display.

The 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal supports the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display — up to 2,000 nits — to date. The three straps are Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band, and these are suited for various extreme sports. For example, Ocean Band would be used for diving.

