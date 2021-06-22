When does Amazon Prime Day 2021 end? Just a few hours left to bag a discount

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event spanning two days, and it’s almost over! From Amazon’s own products like the Echo Dot (4th gen) – now at its lowest ever price, £24.99 – and the Echo Show 5, just £39.99 (50% off), we’ve seen some impressive deals this Prime Day.

Advertisement

Tech from big name brands like Apple, Nintendo and Garmin has also been discounted to low prices, including the Apple Watch SE, the Nintendo Switch and the Garmin Forerunner 45.

Our experts have kept a hawk-like eye on the deals pages over the last two days and have seen lots of discounted items being snapped up and quickly going out of stock. So this is your last chance to make the most of some money-saving deals.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime account to buy anything on offer. If you’re not a member already, head over to our how to sign up for an Amazon Prime account article for a detailed guide. You’ll also receive a free 30-day trial when you sign up, if you’re new to the service.

Take a look at our expert-picked best Amazon Prime Day deals

When does Amazon Prime Day 2021 end?

This year, Amazon Prime Day started at the stroke of midnight on 21st June and will end at 11:59PM on 22nd June, meaning you’ve still got time to grab some great deals. But act quickly if there’s something you’ve got your eye on as we’ve already seen top deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPhone 12 sell out.

What have the best deals been?

As expected, Amazon has reduced the price of a number of its products, including the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for £69.99 (that’s 50% off). You could also snap up a Kindle for just £49.99. You can pick up the Fitbit Sense for £239 or Philips Hue smart bulbs are available with a whopping 61% off at £75.99.

Quick links to best Amazon Prime Day deals

For more great deals, check out our handpicked selection of the best Amazon Prime Day deals under £100.

Advertisement

It’s not just Amazon who has brilliant tech deals right now – for even more savings, take a look at these rival Prime Day tech sales.