When does Amazon Prime Day 2021 end? Just a few hours left to bag a discount
Although Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end this evening, there's still plenty of time to take advantage of some amazing money-saving deals
Published:
Amazon Prime Day is an annual event spanning two days, and it’s almost over! From Amazon’s own products like the Echo Dot (4th gen) – now at its lowest ever price, £24.99 – and the Echo Show 5, just £39.99 (50% off), we’ve seen some impressive deals this Prime Day.
Tech from big name brands like Apple, Nintendo and Garmin has also been discounted to low prices, including the Apple Watch SE, the Nintendo Switch and the Garmin Forerunner 45.
Our experts have kept a hawk-like eye on the deals pages over the last two days and have seen lots of discounted items being snapped up and quickly going out of stock. So this is your last chance to make the most of some money-saving deals.
You’ll need an Amazon Prime account to buy anything on offer. If you’re not a member already, head over to our how to sign up for an Amazon Prime account article for a detailed guide. You’ll also receive a free 30-day trial when you sign up, if you’re new to the service.
When does Amazon Prime Day 2021 end?
This year, Amazon Prime Day started at the stroke of midnight on 21st June and will end at 11:59PM on 22nd June, meaning you’ve still got time to grab some great deals. But act quickly if there’s something you’ve got your eye on as we’ve already seen top deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPhone 12 sell out.
What have the best deals been?
As expected, Amazon has reduced the price of a number of its products, including the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for £69.99 (that’s 50% off). You could also snap up a Kindle for just £49.99. You can pick up the Fitbit Sense for £239 or Philips Hue smart bulbs are available with a whopping 61% off at £75.99.
Quick links to best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Fire tablets | Amazon Fire HD and Kids tablets can be bought for up to 50% off
- iPad | Up to 20% off the 2020 iPad Pro and Air models
- Ninja | The Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is just £119
- Roku | Snap up the Roku Express streaming stick for £16.99
- Kindle | From just £49.99
- Xiaomi | Lots of savings on Xiaomi smartphones and smartwatches
- LEGO | Lego Star Wars and Harry Potter up to 44% off
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Now just £24.99
- Prime Video Channels | 99p for 3 months
- Fire TV Stick 4K | At its lowest price ever at £26.99
- Nintendo Switch | Start playing straight away with bundles available for £289.99
- Sandisk SD cards | Expand your Nintendo Switch’s memory with 56% off micro-SD cards
- Garmin | Save over £100 on Garmin smartwatches
- Philips Hue | Save up to 61% on Philips Hue smart lighting bundles
- Shark | Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is £200 off
- Oral B | Save 75% Oral-B Smart 6 6000N and other Oral-B electric toothbrushes
- PS5 | Savings on PS5 controllers, games and accessories are up for grabs
- Echo Show devices | Get the Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) for £39.99 – that’s 50% off
- Fitbit | Up to 43% off Fitbit Sense, Versa 2, Inspire 2 and Ace 2 for kids
