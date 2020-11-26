Vodafone’s Black Friday phone savings are huge – but be quick, many end tonight

Black Friday is tomorrow, but that has not stopped many outlets from launching their phone sales ahead of the big day- Vodafone included.

They are one of many that have released Black Friday deals that include everything from pay monthly to pay as you go and SIM-only deals.

We have covered some of the biggest savings on the best products below but make sure you head to their site to see everything that is on offer – there is a lot this year! According to Vodafone, many of these deals end today, 26th November, and once they’re gone, the prices won’t be beaten.

With tomorrow being the day itself, there is every chance that Vodafone will be surprising us with yet more great deals, but if the phone model you’re after is already on sale, this could well be their best offer this Black Friday.

Vodafone Black Friday deals

There are a huge number of deals currently part of Vodafone’s Black Friday sale and we have the main ones broken down for you.

Pay monthly phone deals

There have been many new phones this year, including the wide range of iPhone 12 products and, as expected, that has led to some of the older models being part of the sales. Here are some below:

Sim only deals

Sim-only deals are also on the table here if you want a great package but are happy with the phone you currently have.

Pay as you go phone deals

The notion of topping up your phone with credit is still a thing and if you want to buy a phone outright to do just that, here are some of the offers available.

Smartwatch deals

In the age of everything being smart, watches are no exception and here are a choice of smartwatch deals you can get from Vodafone right now:

