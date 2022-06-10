Save 10% on Apple devices at Very this weekend - here’s our top picks

This weekend, Very has done just that. Savings of 10% are live on Apple products between Friday 10th June at 5pm and Monday 13th at 8am . There are no promo codes needed to take part, simply browse the website store for the deals.

Apple devices are premium but pricey, so when a retailer cuts 10% off the price of iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and AirPods – it’s best to take notice.

The discounts come just days after the company unveiled the MacBook Air 2022 release date, using the WWDC keynote on 6th June to showcase its latest series of ultra-thin portable laptops – now powered by the latest M2 chipset.

Apple's devices don’t often see discounts, and while 10% isn’t the biggest we have ever seen on its phones, earbuds and tablets, it’s a great opportunity to save money if you are currently considering buying one of the products outright.

So let’s get to the deals. Here’s our pick of the top Apple savings at Very that are currently live on the Very storefront. Don’t forget, this is a limited-time offer!

Shop all Apple 10% off deals at Very

Save 10% on Apple at Very: our top three discounts available right now

The entry-level iPad (9th generation) has everything you could want from a new tablet, boasting a 10.2-inch Retina display, A13 Bionic chip, up to 10 hours of battery life and a massive selection of software available via the iOS App Store. While this model doesn’t have the sheer power of the Pro or Air models, this is perfect for browsing websites and social media apps, plus consuming video content from the best streaming services like Disney+, Freevee, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Buy the iPad 9th Gen 10.2 WiFi 64GB for £287.10 at Very

The Apple iPhone is one of the most popular high-end smartphones of the year, and the model we have chosen to include here is the stylish green version. We love the colour, but the handset has some fantastic specs at its core: a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, 5G connectivity and industry-leading camera setup. While some buyers may want the bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max model for the larger display – we felt in our iPhone 13 review this model gives you “a number of ‘pro’ features without the need to spend ‘pro’ prices.” And really, what’s not to love about that?

Buy the iPhone 13 128GB Green for £656.10 at Very

The Apple AirPods are still one of the most iconic wireless earbuds you can buy in 2022 – with the stylish white-coloured stem design and a MagSafe charging case. This latest model may not have active noise cancellation (ANC) as found in the Pro version, but these buds are not only much more affordable while also have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, up to 30 hours of listening time and “Hey Siri” voice assistance. Need some earbuds for commuting and gym sessions? Look no further.

Buy the AirPods (2021) with MagSafe for £143.10 at Very

Want to read more about the latest Apple products? Here’s our iPhone 13 review, iPhone 13 mini review, iPhone 13 Pro review and iPhone 13 Pro Max review. Are you shopping for add-ons? Don’t miss our guides to the best iPhone accessories.

