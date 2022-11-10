Originally, the sale was a huge 24-hour sales event in China for single people to celebrate being single by treating themselves to a discounted purchase. Now, the sales appear across the world and sometimes run for more than one day.

The biggest sales event of the year is here — but it's not the one you might think. Singles' Day is widely reported to bring in more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Here's everything you need to know to grab a Singles' Day bargain in the UK.

The RadioTimes.com team has been checking out this year's Singles' Day sales to see if there are any worthwhile deals for eagle-eyed UK shoppers. Here are some of our favourites right now.

When is Singles' Day 2022?

Here in the UK, the Singles' Day sales don't just run for 24 hours. That's partly because Singles' Day in China is traditionally 11th November which is Remembrance Day here in the UK.

As a result, UK retailers have spaced out their Singles' Day offerings across a few days and marketed them in a way that's much less focused on that single 24-hour period.

UK retailers and shoppers are increasingly aware of the Singles' Day sales period, though it falls during the build up to the festive season when many other sales and discounts are running almost simultaneously. For instance, we're already seeing a lot of Black Friday discounts, even though the day itself is still a couple of weeks away.

Save up to 50% for Singles' Day at North Face

Save in the Adidas Singles' Day sale

Shop Currys seasonal sales

Shop Amazon seasonal sales

Shop Very seasonal sales

Best Singles' Day deals available now: which UK retailers have Singles' Day sales?

Currently, top retailers and brands offering Singles' Day deals include North Face and Dunelm, with discounts across their sites.

Right now, there aren't too many deals explicitly advertised as Singles' Day sales. However, the amalgamation of several sales periods — Black Friday, Singles' Day and the general run-up to Christmas — means there is a wealth of deals out there to snap up. Whichever sales category these deals come under, we think they're pretty good!

We haven't seen too much as regards tech discounts. This is because Black Friday is a traditionally tech-heavy sales period, so many tech discounts are being advertised as "early Black Friday" deals instead, despite being closer to Singles' Day. However, really the sales periods are melding together at this point.

