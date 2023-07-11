With the option to add Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Sky Kids – just to name a few – to the Sky Stream interface, you can stream over 30,000 in glorious HD, not to mention plenty of movies, too. Some of the RadioTimes.com team's picks which you can watch on Sky Stream include Black Mirror on Netflix (we've just finished episode 2 of the new season and, wow, is it a good plot twist) and Sky Cinema's The Woman King, while Paw Patrol is a fantastic choice for our little ones, too.

For a limited time only, Sky Stream has a one-month free trial. Let's find out how to claim this offer.

Get one month of Sky Stream free at Sky

If you're a sports fan, be sure to take a look at the top Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers for July.

What is the Sky Stream deal?

Sky

From now (Tuesday 11th July) until Thursday 13th July, Sky is offering Sky Stream absolutely free for one month. The RadioTimes.com team hasn't seen a deal like this on Sky Stream before, and with its incredibly practical qualities, such as housing all of your favourite apps in one place, flexible rolling contract, and the ability to quickly search what you're after with Smart Search and voice control, if you're considering Sky Stream, now is a great time to snap it up.

Sky Stream will usually set you back £29 per month on a 31-day rolling contract, and there's the ability to cancel the package at any time with 31 days' notice.

Is Sky Stream available to existing customers?

Sky Stream is available for new and existing Sky customers, and you don't need Sky Glass to purchase Sky Stream, either. Sky Glass is a smart TV from Sky which includes all of the features typically included on a smart TV, yet this has Sky built into the TV itself – it's handy, but not necessary for Sky Stream.

Sky Stream offers the Sky Glass user interface and streaming functions, such as housing all of your channels, shows, and apps in one easy-to-get-to location.

How much do you pay for Sky Stream?

With next-day delivery and a one-month free trial, there's no better time than now to purchase Sky Stream.

After the one-month free trial, Sky Stream will set you back £29 on a 31-day rolling contract. If you're able to be a little less flexible, you can opt for the 18-month Sky Stream contract which will cost you £26 per month. However, you won't be able to cancel with 31 days' notice. For both of these contracts, there is a £39.95 set-up fee.

For £13 for the first month, then £39 per month afterwards, you can add Sky's Broadband to your Sky Stream package. This is an 18-month contract.

Stay up to date with our Gaming and Technology sections for the latest tech news and releases, plus Sky explainers on Sky Stream vs Sky Glass and a guide to Sky's new camera Sky Live.