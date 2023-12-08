With an RRP of £479.99, this deal means you'll be getting an £48 discount on the PS5 Slim — that's a reduction of 10 per cent from the original price.

The PS5 Slim first went on sale on Wednesday 29th November, making it the latest console on the market. It shares the same power, speed and graphics quality as the PS5 (2020) model, but is 30 per cent smaller in volume and 18 per cent smaller in weight, as well as boasting 1TB of storage compared to the PS5's 825 GB.

The deal has come around just in time for Christmas, so if you feel like treating the gamer in your life this festive season, there's no time like the present (get it?). And if you feel like treating yourself? It would be rude not to.

Where can I get the PS5 Slim deal?

The PS5 Slim deal is exclusive to Hamleys, making the toy retailer the only place you can snag a console for £431.99. You can buy the PS5 Slim at other retailers like GAME and Currys, but you'll be paying the RRP of £479.99.

How long will the Hamleys PS5 Slim deal last?

Act fast, gamers — this deal is only running from Friday 8th December until midnight on Sunday 10th December, giving you just one weekend to save 10 per cent on the latest PS5 Slim console.

