The Prime Early Access deals have been coming thick and fast over the last couple of days. Fondly referred to as 'Prime Day 2' by many customers, the sale offers great savings on top tech, such as smartphones, TVs, and speakers, from brands like Apple, Samsung and LG.

The early bird catches the worm! And by that we mean the Prime Early Access shopper bags the best LEGO deals. So, whether you're shopping for a loved one or wanting to treat yourself to a LEGO build this October, we've got you covered.

Plus, as the RadioTimes.com team are about to show you, there's also amazing discounts on things like accessories, toys, and LEGO.

As you're probably already aware, you'll need to be a Prime member to access these deals. It's easy to sign-up for Prime, and there's a 30-day free trial, too.

Read on for the latest and greatest in Prime Early Access LEGO deals, available today.

Get Amazon Prime one month free trial — then £8.99 per month (auto renews)

Many of the Prime Early Access deals end at midnight tonight (12th October), but you can bag discounts on LEGO all year round with our best LEGO deals page.

Best Prime Early Access LEGO deals at a glance

Best Prime Early Access LEGO deals

LEGO City Police Mobile Command Truck (6+)

Deal: £39.99 £28.00 (save £11.99 or 30%)

Amazon

If you're getting ahead with the little ones' Christmas shopping this year, then this LEGO City Police Mobile Command Truck is an excellent purchase. It comes complete with a prison trailer, drone, tractor and ATV car, as well as four minifigures.

Buy the LEGO City Police Mobile Command Truck for £39.99 £28.00 at Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The Training Grounds House Building Set (8+)

Deal: £59.99 £34.39 (save £25.60 or 43%)

Amazon

This Minecraft building set comes complete with a cave, plus skeleton, ninja, rogue and bat figures, and in this Prime Early Access sale it has a whopping 43% off.

Buy the LEGO Minecraft The Training Grounds House Building Set for £59.99 £34.39 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Yoda Building Toy (10+)

Deal: £104.99 £91.39 (save £13.60 or 12%)

Amazon

Calling all Star Wars fans, this LEGO set is for you! The Star Wars Yoda model is a fantastic gift idea, especially as it comes with a stand and its very own lightsaber.

Buy the LEGO Star Wars Yoda Building Toy for £104.99 £91.39 at Amazon

LEGO City Fire Rescue & Police Chase (5+)

Deal: £24.99 £15.82 (save £9.17 or 37%)

Amazon

This interactive set includes a fire pickup truck with a drone which builders can shoot water splat elements from, a police motorbike, crook's car, traffic light, and a fire scene with moveable LEGO flames.

More like this

Buy the LEGO City Fire Rescue & Police Chase set for £24.99 £15.82 at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower (9+)

Deal: £89.99 £72.00 (save £17.99 or 20%)



Amazon

Get transported to the land of wizards and witches with this Harry Potter LEGO set. Fans of the fantasy films will recognise the iconic locations, which include the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore’s Office, the hospital wing, the Prefects’ bathroom and a Yule Ball scene. Plus, there's also eight characters from Harry Potter, too.

Buy the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower for £89.99 £72.00 at Amazon

LEGO Technic The Batman — Batmobile (10+)

Deal: £89.99 £71.99 (save £18 or 20%)

Amazon

There's lots to explore with the Batmobile, which is a replica version from the new 2022 The Batman film, like two light bricks and an eight-cylinder engine with moving pistons and a spinning flame. If we could fit in this car and drive it, we would.

Buy the LEGO Technic The Batman — Batmobile for £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon

LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland Castle (4+)

Deal: £39.99 £32.72 (save £77.27 or 10%)

Amazon

Do you want to build a snowman? How about a whole Frozen wonderland?

Buy the LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Wonderland Castle for £39.99 £32.72 at Amazon

Advertisement

For more Prime Early Access deals, check out the best Prime Early Access deals available today, which include up to £120 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max and over 60% off Audible for four months.