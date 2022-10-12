This year, the RadioTimes.com team has reviewed some amazing games across a range of platforms, and we're now seeing some of those titles' prices slashed. One notable price slashed is that of Elden Ring. We absolutely loved the artistic and brutal free-roaming RPG when we reviewed it back in March. It bagged a rare five star review, and our Gaming Editor called it an "open-world masterpiece". Now, you can get it on PS5 for just £44.49.

It's day two of Amazon Prime's Early Access sale and there's a great selection of gaming deals on offer. From the latest titles to top consoles and much more, we've been picking out the best seasonal bargains available to gamers today.

There's also a chance to bag a next-gen console for under £200! Amazon has discounted refurbished Xbox Series S Consoles to just £189.99. That's a fantastic price and a great way to get access to next-gen games without breaking the bank.

Read on for more on these top deals.

Prime Early Access gaming deals: best deals at a glance

Prime Early Access gaming deals: best deals in detail

Elden Ring (PS5)

An Elden Ring prequel film could show The Lands Between before it was ruined. From Software

In our full Elden Ring review, this hack-and-slash open-world RPG got five stars thanks to its unique art style and addictive gameplay.

It's been one of the most talked about games of the year and now, you can pick it up with 26 per cent off thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Check out the deal below.

Elden Ring (PS5) | £59.99 £44.49 (save £15.50 or 26%)

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch might be getting on a bit, but it remains one of the most in-demand games consoles there is.

It's got a wide appeal because of its wonderfully versatile set up. It can be used as a handheld gaming platform, or connected up to a TV and used as a traditional console. There's also an expansive and enjoyable games library to enjoy. Check out our best Nintendo Switch games guide for more.

For those who like to play online and chat to their friends, you can also pick up this bundle complete with a Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset. It's 16 per cent off right now.

Nintendo Switch | £299 £249 (save £50 or 17%)

Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset + Nintendo Switch | £359.98 £303.99 (save £55.99 or 16%)

Xbox Series S

Right now, this represents one of the most affordable ways to get next-gen gaming.

Picking up a refurbished Xbox Series S in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is an interesting proposition, offering a next-gen game console for under £200.

Xbox Series S (certified refurbished) | £229.99 £189.99 (save £40 or 17%)

Xbox wireless controller

Just looking for a new controller? It's a good time to pick one up.

Amazon has slashed the prices of these Xbox wireless controllers by 20 per cent in the Early Access sale. It's a great chance to buy one and dive into some local multiplayer games.

Xbox wireless controller | £54.99 £43.99 (save £11 or 20%)

Halo Infinite (Xbox)

343

Halo is one of the most iconic gaming series available on Xbox. It's a long-running and much-loved franchise of shooters - and the latest title, Halo Infinite, is another favourite.

In our Halo Infinite campaign review it bagged four stars, and our Gaming Editor commended its consistently enjoyable gameplay and its storytelling.

Halo Infinite (Xbox) | £54.99 £14.99 (save £40 or 73%)

