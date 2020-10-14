Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 gaming deals: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox
Plenty of choices for plenty of consoles!
The dawn of a new era of gaming is upon us with the release imminent for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, which normally means we can grab quite a few bargains on games for the older generation of consoles.
From Assassin’s Creed to Resident Evil, Far Cry 5 to The Witcher 3, there are a ton of games reduced this year for Amazon’s annual sale.
Amazon Prime Day is here and, as well as all the below video games savings, it’s worth taking a look at the Nintendo Switch deals still in stock. The popular console bundles sold out quickly on Amazon yesterday, but you can still grab some offers in competitor Curry’s Epic Sale.
If it’s gaming monitors you’re after, rather than the games themselves, we’d point you to the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B Curved Gaming Monitor to save £70 or the Samsung C27F390 27-Inch Curved LED Monitor.
What are the best games in the Prime Day sale?
There are some classics in the sale this year, from critically acclaimed hits like The Witcher 3 to the latest carnage to be found in Doom Eternal.
With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the way next month, you can catch up on the previous games in the rebooted series with both Origins and Odyssey featuring great savings. The recently remastered third game in the series is there for quite a bit cheaper too.
Rockstars classic, GTA 5 is also there for a cheap price on the Xbox One and the PS4 while Switch users can save on beloved games such as Rayman Legends.
Upcoming video game release dates for 2020
At the time of writing, all the below deals are currently still active and ready to take advantage of. We will keep checking back throughout the day so the list is up to date.
Some highlights currently are £16 off of The Witcher 3 for the PS4 and the Xbox One. Far Cry 5 is reduced by over £25 while the Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection is down around £28 on the Switch.
Consoles are selling fast but can still grab an Xbox One S with FIFA 21 with a saving of £75.
Best Amazon Prime Day video game deals
Prime Day PS4 game deals
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (£13.99, was £31)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake (£33.99, was £39.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (£33.99, was £39.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (£16.99, was £54.99)
- God of War (£11.99, was £12.99)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition PlayStation HITS (£11.99, was £15.99)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – PlayStation Hits (£11.99, was £15.99)
- Uncharted Collection PlayStation Hits (£11.99, was £15.99)
- Jumanji: The Video Game (£21.99, was £34.99)
- Dark Souls Trilogy (£33.99, was £54.99)
- Race with Ryan (£25.99, was £34.99)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (£22.99, was £34.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (£15.49, was £24.99)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (£19.99, was £24.99)
- Hello Neighbor (£16.99, was £29.99)
- Subnautica (£16.99, was £29.99)
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition (£58.40, was £64.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (£14.39, was £54.99)
- Assassins Creed Odyssey (£15.99, was £54.99)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (£18.49, was £34.99)
- Far Cry 5 (£14.59, was £42.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn Limited Edition (£10.99, was £39.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Limited Edition (£8.99, was £59.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition (£14.99, was £59.99)
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition (£31.99, was £84.99)
- DOOM Eternal with Steel Poster (£19.99, was £59.99)
- Fairy Tail (£30.99, was £49.99)
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (£23.99, was £49.99)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition (£44.99, was £64.99)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (£14.99, was £49.99)
- Terminator: Resistance (£19.99, was £54.99)
- Just Cause 4 + BONUS Fast & Furious 8 Blu-Ray (£14.99, was £59.99)
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection (£20.49, was £34.99)
Prime Day Xbox game deals
- Fallout 76 Wastelanders (£11.50, was £59.99)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered (£19.99, was £25.95)
- Doom Eternal with Steel Poster (£19.99, was £59.99)
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition (£31.99, was £84.99)
- Just Dance 2020 (£21.99, was £39.99)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (£15.99, was £34.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (£14.39, was £54.99)
- Assassins Creed Odyssey (£15.99, was £54.99)
- F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition (£44.99, was £64.99)
- Terminator: Resistance (£19.99, was £54.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (£16.99, was £54.99)
- Far Cry 5 (£14.29, was £42.99)
- Batman: Arkham Collection (£19.99, was £34.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Limited Edition (£14.99, was £59.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Limited Edition (£8.49, was £59.99)
- Jumanji: The Video Game (£21.99, was £34.99)
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition (£13.99, was £39.99)
- Dark Souls Trilogy (£33.99, was £54.99)
- Race with Ryan (£25.99, was £34.99)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (£22.99, was £34.99)
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection (£20.49, was £34.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (£15.49, was £24.99)
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (£19.99, was £24.99)
- Resident Evil 3 (£24.99, was £49.99)
- Hello Neighbor (£16.99, was £29.99)
- Subnautica (£16.99, was £29.99)
Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals
- Jumanji: The Video Game (£26.99 – was £34.99)
- Gigantosaurus The Game (£31.39 – was £34.99)
- Hello Neighbor (£24.99 – was £39.99)
- Hasbro Game Night (£17.99 – was £49.99)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (£21.99, was £49.99)
- Just Dance 2020 (£23.49, was £49.99)
- Monopoly (£11.89, was £13.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£15.79, was £19.99)
- Fairy Tail (£30.99, was £49.99)
