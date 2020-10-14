Save on LEGO games for Prime Day 2020

LEGO has come a long way over the years and the phenomenon continues to grow with some, frankly, incredible sets that you can buy now. The kits range from football stadiums to recreations of some of your favourite movie locations.

More than just a toy, the franchise now has its own successful movies and a long list of popular games available on a range of consoles.

Now that Amazon Prime Day is here. you can find a whole host of LEGO games in the sales (plus up to 40 per cent off traditional LEGO sets) and deals across the Amazon site on just about everything you can imagine. The two-day sale began yesterday and ends tonight, 14th October, at 11.59PM.

To access the deals, you’l need to be a member of Amazon Prime, even if it is just part of the free trial period.

And remember, once the Prime Day deals end tonight there will be plenty more coming next month for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales at the end of November.

What Lego games are on offer on Prime Day?

You are spoilt for choice if you are a LEGO fan this Prime Day. Whether you want superhero games from the likes of Marvel and DC or prefer the dinosaurs of Jurassic world, there’s a wide range of games on offer right now. The various LEGO gaming deals are available for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The wide range of products can be seen in full below and we are already battling the urge to put everything in our shopping basket straight away.

These deals discounts went live at 9am yesterday but will be gone tonight:

Up to 20 per cent off LEGO Worlds games deals

Up to 29 per cent off LEGO Movie games deals

Up to 26 per cent off LEGO Marvel games deals

Up to 31 per cent off LEGO DC games deals

27 per cent off LEGO The Incredibles games deals

Up to 25 per cent off LEGO Jurassic World games deals

What new LEGO video games are coming out?

With the release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X comes another game in the LEGO series, and it is a good one. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available for both next-generation consoles while also being released on the Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

You can pre-order LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker at Amazon.

You can also head on over to see all the Prime Day LEGO video game deals,

And if you are looking for traditional LEGO, Prime Day has more than enough going when it comes to that too including 40 per cent off the LEGO 60228 City Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control (was £89.99, now £53.99 saving £36) and 38 per cent off the LEGO 70436 Hidden Side Phantom Fire Engine (was £59.99, now £36.99 saving £23).

