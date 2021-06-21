Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals: save £130 on the iPhone 12, plus 20% off the Samsung Galaxy S21

Smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google and other major brands are currently being discounted as part of the Amazon Prime Day frenzy.

While members of Prime can now get access to a range of exclusive phone deals on the main website, competitors such as Currys, Carphone Warehouse and Very are also slashing the prices of a wide variety of popular mobile handsets.

Don’t forget, you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to make the most of the best Amazon deals – but the company’s 30-day free trial is also valid. The sale runs from June 21st and June 22nd. Some great offers have already gone live – the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot (4th gen) are now the cheapest they’ve ever been.

If you are hunting for tech discounts, don’t miss our coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far – including the Fire HD 10 Tablet ( £159.99 £89.99) and the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) ( £119.99 £84.99).

If you are specifically in the market for a new smartphone, here are the best handset deals we have found so far. Not sure which to choose? Our experts have put heaps of phones through their paces, so head to our Technology Reviews section to find out more, or read our review summaries of leading handsets below.

Best iPhone sim-free deals for Prime Day

What’s the deal: The latest Apple smartphone, the iPhone 12, is now £130 off on Amazon for all Prime members – a saving of 16%. According to the price tracker CamelCamelCamel, that’s the lowest ever Amazon price for the flagship device. Before now, it was lowest on 28th May, 2021, when it was priced at £691.68.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 12 is Apple’s latest model, with a stunning screen and 5G. As we said in our review: “The iPhone 12 is a crowd-pleaser that performs on just about every level as the iPhone 12 Pro without the extra camera power.”

Read the full Apple iPhone 12 review.

Best Samsung sim-free deals for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G £769.00 £614.00 (Save £155.00 or 20%)

What’s the deal: You can now save more than £150 on the premium Galaxy S21 – the most affordable that the Samsung handset has ever been on Amazon. It runs on Android 11, has 128GB of storage and boasts a great 120 Hz display.

Why we chose it: The Galaxy S21 5G has great specs and is a premium handset. In our best Samsung phones guide, we deemed the model to be the best option for those who want a small phone and praised it as a “great looker” with good cameras. We were also fans of its more expensive sibling – the Galaxy S21 Ultra – during testing, describing that model as being the “best gimmick-free flagship Android on the market.”

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review.

Best Google Pixel sim-free deals for Prime Day

Google Pixel 4a | £349.00 £299.00 (Save £50.00 or 14%)

What’s the deal: The Google Pixel 4a is now discounted by £50 at Amazon and Currys. It typically has an RRP of £349 but is now down to £299.

Why we chose it: The Pixel range is a solid Android experience, and the Pixel 4a is a great device for anyone looking for a smaller handset. In our Pixel 5 vs 4a 5G vs 4a comparison guide, our expert reviewer noted that the “Pixel 4a is arguably the stand-out, offering the best camera you can get” at the cheaper price point.

Best Xiaomi phone sim-free deals for Prime Day

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro £269.00 £229.00 (Save £40.00 or 15%)

What’s the deal: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro’s 128GB unlocked model is now £40 off for Amazon Prime members, which is a fantastic discount of 15%. Data from price tracker CamelCamelCamel shows it’s the cheapest it’s ever been on the website. It was previously lowest on 13th April, 2021, when it was £249.

Why we chose it: We were big fans of the budget Android phone after testing. As our expert reviewer, Andrew Williams, wrote: “The Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the best Android phone buys of the year so far. It offers an almost obscene amount of hardware for your money and lasts longer off a charge than many top-end phones.”

Read the full Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro review.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section.