Move fast for this NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Entertainment Pass Prime Day lightning deal

The world of at-home entertainment is now in a league of its own, with all new series, films and channels across more content streaming options than ever before.

While having access to so much high-quality choice is great, it can be frustrating trying to login to multiple different places to view them. With the NOW TV smart TV stick, you can download apps for subscribed services like Netflix and Disney+ as well as watch BBC iPlayer and even YouTube, all in the one location.

Get NOW TV Smart Stick and Entertainment Pass deal now.

The clever, pocket-sized device simply plugs into the back of your TV set so you can access everything right from your living room sofa, with just a click of the included remote.

The great thing about NOW TV is that it also provides a range of passes, giving you access to paid-for channels on an as-and-when basis. This could be a one, two or three-month pass allowing you to watch key channels like Sky One, Comedy Central, Gold and Sky Sports without having to sign up for full contracts with networks such as Sky.

The various passes are themed according to the type of channels you are looking for. For instance, you may choose one which includes various sports options. However, one of the most popular NOW TV passes is the Entertainment Pass and that is what is currently on offer in a limited-time lightning deal for Amazon Prime Day today.

Get a NOW TV Smart Stick with 1-month Entertainment Pass – was £24.85, now £14.50

The NOW TV Entertainment Pass offered with the NOW TV smart stick lasts for one full month, meaning you will be able to watch channels including Sky One, Comedy Central, Sky Atlantic, SYFY, Gold, Comedy Central and more. The pass downloads onto your smart stick so you can instantly access all your additional content easily from the same device.

The pass and smart stick bundle would usually cost £24.85, however the price has been temporarily reduced to just £14.50, which is a saving of 42 per cent or £10.35.

There are only a limited number of deals available and 70 per cent have sold already, with the figure is rising fast.

Yesterday was the first official day of the Amazon Prime Day two day sales event and we saw products flying off the virtual shelves. Nintendo Switch bundles and Amazon Fire Stick 4K deals sold out in a matter of hours. A waiting list was even introduced for buyers who were still desperate to try and get hold of the Fire Stick, so if you see a deal you like, you’ll need to act fast to catch it in time.

To help you quickly find the most popular bargains, we are constantly live updating our list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.