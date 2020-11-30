Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2020: today’s live offers on bundles and games, plus stock updates

It may have been the year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X release, but it was the Nintendo Switch that dominated Black Friday sales – but there’s still plenty on the shelves for some Cyber Monday deals.

Nintendo’s hybrid handheld console has been in and out of stock all year due to lockdown popularity, but it returned just in time for some truly cracking Black Friday savings, selling as low as £230 at Aldi.

Such great offers mean that stock is predictably a bit hit and miss, but we’ll keep this page updated with the latest stock updates, deals, and bundles for Cyber Monday. This could be the last chance to get a great Nintendo Switch deal before Christmas.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch on Cyber Monday

It’s unlikely that the Switch will go as low as £230 again for Cyber Monday – but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some great bundle savings. Just Dance, Animal Crossing, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars were some of the hottest bundles on Black Friday and that looks to continue this Cyber Monday – as does the popularity of the limited Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition.

The below retailers currently have stock – so grab a deal while you still can. There seems to be more availability for the Switch Lite rather than the standard edition:

Amazon – Nintendo Switch grey, most Lite colours in stock

Argos – Nintendo Switch Lite only

AO – Nintendo Switch Lite only

Curry PC World – Nintendo Switch grey sold out

Smyths – Nintendo Switch Lite in stock, check local store for Nintendo Switch grey

Very – Bundles and Lite in stock

Littlewoods – Bundles and Lite in stock

EE – available as add to plan for EE customers

BT – Nintendo Switch grey only

Laptops Direct – Nintendo Switch Lite Coral only

Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals and bundles

The best deals are mainly on the Nintendo Switch Lite – get some great savings on some of Nintendo’s biggest brands:

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals

The big Nintendo Switch game of 2020 has easily been Animal Crossing: New Horizons which has seen some great Black Friday weekend savings – but the likes of Just Dance, FIFA, and Minecraft are also seeing popular deals:

What is the Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV, you can make the most of HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” allowing you to play multiplayer games out and about.

Last but not least, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play. It is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

You can add in external micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch (memory cards) to expand the device’s capacity, and we’ve tracked down the best power banks for Nintendo Switch so you can keep gaming for longer.

There are also loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing. The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in four colours, with the newest coral colour proving exceptionally popular.

If you’re not sure which Switch to buy, read our guide comparing the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite. The Lite is purely a handheld console, while the Switch, while more expensive, is more versatile and can be played multiplayer, making it popular with families.

