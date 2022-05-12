LEGO unveils all-new Optimus Prime Transformers mash-up model

It's one of the most exciting new LEGO sets of 2022 and unites an epic TV and film universe with one of the world's best-loved toys.

LEGO just announced its long-awaited Optimus Prime set. The iconic Transformers lead will be re-imagined as a fully transforming LEGO creation.

It's set for release on 1st June 2022 and will cost £149.99.

The Transformers first appeared in toy form in 1984 before going on to spawn a TV series, numerous comics, films and more. Now, thanks to a new partnership between LEGO and Hasbro, the Transformers are finally being imagined in LEGO.

Made up of 1508 pieces, Optimus Prime can be made in 'truck mode' or 'robot mode', showing off both sides of an epic pop-culture character. When it's in truck mode, the set will measure 15cm high and 10.5cm long. In robot mode, it's 35cm tall.

Due to the sheer amount of pieces, it could be a slightly tricky build! So if you're considering this as a gift for a younger builder, you might need to give them a hand! If not, then take a look at our full guide to the best LEGO sets for adults.

Shop full LEGO range

