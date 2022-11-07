As we head into the hectic sales season, more and more retailers are releasing Black Friday bargains well ahead of the big day itself — which falls on Friday 25th November this year. Lebara is the latest phone network to join the price-slashing throng and it's a deal that really stands out.

If you're looking for a new phone deal, Lebara has an amazing Black Friday SIM card offer to suit you! Right now, you can get an 8GB SIM for just £1.99 per month.

8GB SIM plan | £7.00 £1.99 per month for six months at Lebara

A SIM-only deal is great for those who already have an unlocked phone and want a new SIM card without being tied into a long-term contract. Deals like this from Lebara offer a rolling no-contract approach that leaves you free to change provider any time.

What's the deal?

As stated, you'll get 8GB of 5G data and unlimited UK texts and minutes, plus 100 international minutes. All that comes for just £1.99 per month for the first six months and signal is delivered via Vodafone's expansive network, so you're sure to have reception almost anywhere.

This low price will remain in place for those first six months. Afterwards, the plan will return to its standard price of £7 per month, which is still pretty good value.

8GB SIM plan | £7.00 £1.99 per month for six months at Lebara

Best alternative SIM deals

If Lebara's deal doesn't feel quite right for you then there are plenty more great SIM-only deals out there right now.

SMARTY and giffgaff rank among our favourite SIM-only providers and both are currently offering good prices and good value.

Here are some of our favourite picks right now:

Advertisement

Looking for more deals and product reviews? Head over to the Technology section or take a look at our Disney Plus offers page.