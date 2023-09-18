As the usual price of a subscription is £7.99 a month, that’s a 75% saving on Disney Plus’s entire catalogue, which includes hundreds of movies and TV shows from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

This Tinkerbell-sized price is available for new and eligible returning subscribers. However, once the three months are up, the cost will automatically renew to the premium price, which you can cancel any time.

Disney launched this offer earlier this month (6th September) at the same time they released new titles such as the live-action version of The Little Mermaid and I Am Groot season two. Plus, last week, the streaming service dropped the newest addition to the Pixar family, Elemental, and the latest episodes of Ahsoka and Only Murders in the Building.

All of this and more is available on Disney Plus right now, but this deal will only last until 20th September. So, with two days left, here’s what you need to know.

When does the Disney Plus £1.99 a month deal end?

From now until 20th September, you can get three months Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month. After that, the price will go back up to £7.99 a month – so it’s time to Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo your way over to their site.

How to get three months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

To get the deal, all you have to do is head over to Disney Plus and click ‘sign up now’. After that, you’ll need to fill in the bare necessities (like your card details) and poof! three months of stress free streaming will appear.

Does Disney Plus have a free trial in the UK?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Sadly, no. Disney Plus doesn't offer a free trial to UK customers, but that doesn't mean you can't get it for less.

Our Disney Plus offers page is chock full of ways to save on the streaming service, including tips on how to get it for free.

But right now, we'd recommend jumping on this deal while it's still available. Saving you £6 a month or 75% on your streaming subscription costs, it's really a no-brainer.

