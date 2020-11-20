There’s plenty of inspiration to be found in the Great British Bake Off. The show is famous for its many cornerstones, from the iconic Hollywood hand-shake to the baking innuendos and swanky kitchen appliances. 20-year old Peter became the show’s youngest ever winner this week being crowned 2020 Bake Off Champion after 10-long weeks in the sometimes sweltering white tent.

With the latest series is now finished, there are plenty of Black Friday deals that have now carried over into Cyber Monday. One of the most recognisable staples of every baker’s bench is the KitchenAid mixer. Not only a favourite of the contestants, KitchenAid mixers can also be seen starring in cookery shows with more established bakers and chefs.

Both Nadiya and Nigella can often be seen whipping up something delicious in their KitchenAid mixers and our friends at BBC Good Food rate them highly in their KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review. Now, there are plenty of places to find you own.

The earliest deal we saw on KitchenAid Stand Mixers was at Very, with the 5KSM125BQG model reduced to £349.99 in a metallic grey colour.

KitchenAid KSM125BQG Artisan Stand Mixer in Liquid Graphite |£349.99 (now out of stock)

But don’t worry. There are plenty of others to take advantage of. While the bolder colours (such as Nigella’s hot pink and Nadiya’s ice blue models) are usually less likely to be on offer during sale periods, you can now find the KitchenAid 4.7-litre Artisan mixer in bright green for £399.97.

If you prefer classic tones, you can also get your hands on the cream version (called ‘milkshake’) in the Cyber Monday sale at Currys.

Currys usually sells the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer (5KSM125BMH) for £499, but it is currently reduced by £100 to £399. You can also get free next day delivery on the mixer by using the code KTFNDD at the checkout. A five year guarantee is included with the purchase.

The mixer comes with three accessories so it can mix, beat, whisk and even knead dough. There are 10 speed levels for every stage of the recipe process and the included stainless steel mixing bowl which has a capacity of 4.8 litres.

For anyone who loves to batch-bake or is simply looking for some extra oomph for their Christmas cake, this Heavy Duty KitchenAid model offers a 6.9-litre capacity and three attachments for making light work of bread dough, batter and pastry.

KitchenAid 5KSM7591XBER Heavy Duty Stand Mixer in red | £755.98 £455.98 (save £343.60 or 39%)

For an alternative to KitchenAid, this Kenwood mixer has been reduced by £300 to less than half price at only £249, from £549. You can choose between black, gold, pink and silver/grey.

Other Black Friday and Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals

This is the best deal on KitchenAid products available at the moment, although there are a range appliances also reduced by the brand at various retailers along with other kitchen and mixing products:

