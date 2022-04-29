Get free £100 gift card with this top tech deal from John Lewis

John Lewis is offering big savings on top-rated tech right now. You've got the chance to bag a £100 gift card on John Lewis tech and save on some best-in-class brands.

If new or existing members of 'My John Lewis' buy any of the devices included in John Lewis's promotion, they'll receive a £100 E-Gift Card to use against any future tech purchase.

We've picked out some of the best devices included in this deal below, but it's also worth noting some of the pros and cons of buying with John Lewis. Notably, the retailer doesn't often offer the rock-bottom sales prices that some competitors do. However, the retailer offers much, much more than competitors in terms of aftercare.

There's a minimum two-year guarantee included with all electrical goods and a whopping five years with televisions. Plenty of the items included in the promotion are televisions too, so there's a chance to take advantage of that lengthy guarantee. To help you choose a set, why not take a look at our best smart TVs to buy in 2022 guide.

There's a great range of electrical products included in this deal from TVs and tablets, to coffee machines and pizza ovens.

Get free £100 gift card when you tech at John Lewis

Here are our recommendations on some of the tech products included in the promotion.

Samsung QE75Q70A 75-inch QLED smart TV | £1299 with a five-year guarantee

What's the deal: Samsung offer some fantastic televisions and this 75-inch QLED smart TV is no exception. It's a 2021 model and includes a five-year guarantee as standard, plus — thanks to its capabilities as a smart TV — it's easy to find all your favourite shows and streaming services.

Why we chose it: At time of writing, this price isn't being bettered by competitors, plus that large guarantee period offers plenty of peace of mind and Samsung has a great reputation for televisions. Take a look at our best QLED TV deals guide for more on the current discounts on the full range.

Samsung QE75Q70A 75-inch QLED smart TV | £1299 with five-year guarantee

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Level Portable Smart Speaker | £1399 with a two-year guarantee

What's the deal: If you're looking for a compact top-end speaker, this Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Level speaker could be the one for you. Purchase it now and you'll get a £100 tech gift card from John Lewis.

Why we chose it: Bang & Olufsen are an audio brand for audiophiles, delivering top quality products and top-quality sound. This portable speaker is stylish and contains some top audio tech.

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Level Portable Smart Speaker | £1399 with a two-year guarantee

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | £559 with a three-year guarantee

What's the deal: If you pick up this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for £559 from John Lewis, you'll bag yourself a £100 voucher on tech.

Why we chose it: Our experts tested the Tab S7 and gave it a rare five star rating! Pick it up now and you'll also bag a £100 voucher for John Lewis tech. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a highly-rated tablet from one of the best brands in the business, but that three-year guarantee still offers some added peace of mind. It's a multi-functional device that's great for streaming and easy to use. For more on Samsung, take a look at our full review of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | £559 with a three-year guarantee

Sony Bravia XR XR55A80J 55-inch OLED TV | £1299 with a five-year guarantee

What's the deal: If you pick up this 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV right now, you'll also get a £100 tech gift card from John Lewis.

Why we chose it: Sony Bravia is another top-rated brand for televisions and this 55-inch set is a great option. Add a five-year guarantee for longevity and this feels like a good deal.

Sony Bravia XR XR55A80J 55-inch OLED TV | £1299 with a five-year guarantee

