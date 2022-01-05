January sales 2022: best deals still live on Samsung, Apple and more

Retailers are slashing prices on a wide range of top tech in the 2022 January sales. Our team has been searching high and low to find you the best deals, with savings to be made on Apple, Samsung, and many more top brands.

The January sales always offer great opportunities to save on tech – and there are plenty of deals still live. The experts at RadioTimes.com have been speaking to retailers and researching the best deals available, to help you save your hard-earned cash.

If you’re in the market for a new phone it’s a good time to pick one up, with deals on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and Google Pixel 6, among others. All three phones impressed us during testing, with the £949 iPhone 13 Pro bagging a rare five-star rating in our full iPhone 13 Pro review. We were also impressed by the latest additions to the Google Pixel family, with our reviewers dishing out a four-and-a-half star rating in our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

Here is our pick of the best deals from this year’s January sales, which includes a huge £150 off this 43-inch Samsung TV.

When do the January sales end?

The January sales started on New Year’s Day, with a host of bargains being made available to eager shoppers. But when do they end?

This varies from retailer to retailer, with some offering a few days of reduced prices while others slash price-tags for the whole month. As a result, if you see a deal you like, it’s best to seize the opportunity. That is, as long as you’re sure you can afford the item in question and it’s responsible to purchase it.

January sales 2022: best deals still live

Best phone deals

The January sales are a great opportunity to pick up a new phone deal, whether you’re looking for a shiny new handset or a simple SIM-only deal, there’s something for everyone.

O2, Sky Mobile, and Three are among the providers to have announced extensive January sales offerings. We’ve listed some of the best below and included some ongoing deals from other providers too.

Interestingly SMARTY claims that its prices are so good it “doesn’t need a sale” and the SIM-only deal below is fantastic value. We also like this plan because it works on a one-month rolling basis, so you can cancel at any time and keep your flexibility.

Best gaming deals

The top gaming deals in the January sales include a huge saving on one of the PS5’s launch titles, Godfall. It’s now just £16.99 after launching at £69.99. The game is far from perfect but it’s a simple, enjoyable hack-and-slash experience that does a great job of showcasing the power of a next-gen console.

Best TV deals

Whatever size of TV you are after, there’s a set discounted in the January sales to suit your needs. Take a look at some of the best deals we’ve found on televisions from Samsung, Philips, and more top brands.

Best earbud deals

There is a wide range of deals available on wireless earbuds right now from the likes of Currys, Argos, and Amazon. For Apple fans, there are some savings to be made on the latest AirPods, the third generation of Apple’s iconic wireless earbuds, but if you want a bigger discount then take a look at the offerings from JBL, Jabra and EarFun linked below.

