£200 off HUAWEI P40 Pro in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

When it comes to tech giants, HUAWEI sits up there with the likes of Apple and Samsung despite being the metaphorical upstart newbie of the last few years. Now there’s opportunity to save up to 30 per cent off HUAWEI smartphones across the whole of Amazon Prime Day from midnight 13th October.

In March the brand released its new range of flagship phones; the P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro +via a livestreamed video rather than the usual launch events. The P40 Pro is just one 5G ready bit of kit with an outstanding camera reduced; now £699.99 down from £899.

But there are even bigger savings of up to 30 per cent to be claimed on other HUAWEI smartphones across Amazon as it continues to drop deals across its own-brand tech and other major brands.

Remember, only those with an Prime subscription can take advantage of these deals but that does include those signed up to a 30-day free trial or with an Prime Student membership.

Best HUAWEI smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day

Save 22 per cent on the HUAWEI P40 Pro 256 GB

This phone launched with a price of 999 euros, so although we’re looking at a £200 saving this Prime Day, this is a great price slash from the original RRP. Stand out features include the 6.58-inch OLED display, 5G network speeds (in connected areas) and the 4200mAh battery. But perhaps most impressive is the 50MP Leica quad camera, designed to offer crystal clear image quality for professional style images, regardless of the light or outdoors conditions.

Save 32 per cent on HUAWEI P Smart Pro – 128GB Smartphone

The P Smart Pro sits at the more affordable end of the HUAWEI spectrum, made more so by the healthy 32 per cent discount. It has a 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display, 48MP Triple AI Cameras and a Pop-up Selfie Camera alongside a 4000mAh Battery, 6 GB RAM and Dual SIM capability.

Save 35 per cent on the HUAWEI P smart S – 128 GB

This deal is exclusive to Amazon. The 128GB has a 90.17 per cent screen-to-body-ratio which means a huge screen OLED Dewdrop Display for its 6.3-inch size. Camera-wise, there’s a 48MP AI Triple Camera. It also boasts In-Display Fingerprint, 4000 mAh Large Battery and 4 GB RAM.

Save 29 per cent on the HUAWEI Y6p – 64 GB

Thanks to this Prime Day reduction, you can get this Y6p smartphone for under £100. The SIM Free handset features a 6.3″ Dewdrop Display, 13MP Triple Camera and a 5000 mAh Large Batter. 3GB RAM and an Octa-core Processor powers it beneath its cover.

Save 48 per cent on the HUAWEI P40 lite 128 GB

Get a free PU Case with this 6.4-inch P40 Lite Smartphone. The younger sibling of the P40 series, this, model comes with 48 MP Quad AI Cameras, 6 GB RAM, 4200 mAh Large Battery. 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge is standard, plus this SIM-free model one features Dual SIM capabilities.

There’s plenty more on offer from HUAWEI this Prime Day, too. Get up to 25 per cent off HUAWEI wearables, up to 20 per cent off HUAWEI tablets and up to £200 off HUAWEI laptops.

In search of more great offers? Check out our guide to Amazon Prime Day.