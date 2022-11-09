Right now, Carphone Warehouse and Honor are offering a range of deals that make this phone more tempting than ever, including some great monthly prices, top tech and £50 cashback.

The Honor 70 is one of the stand-out mid-range phones of 2022. It’s sleek, stylish and packed with high-end features.

Honor 70 with 100GB on Vodafone | £26 per month (save £13) at Carphone Warehouse

Honor 70 with unlimited data on Vodafone | £34 per month (get £50 cashback) at Carphone Warehouse

But first, why should you pick one up?

A guide to Honor

Some would-be buyers might be unfamiliar with Honor as a brand. Previously, the company was part of Huawei, but split off in 2020. Now, it’s an increasingly noticeable presence in the UK smartphone market and has produced some fantastic, eye-catching devices for UK consumers.

Honor 70 vs Honor 50

The Honor 70 is essentially the sequel to another Honor mid-ranger that was highly-rated by our experts, the Honor 50. “Where is the Honor 60?” we hear you cry. Well, it didn’t go on general sale in the UK, but both the 50 and 70 are currently available.

The 70 has made key steps forward though: improving the camera, the battery, refining the design and – for our money – improving the looks.

That camera boost is the real improvement. Though it carries less megapixels – 54 down from 108 – it’s put to work much more effectively, and with pleasing results.

Honor 70: key specs and new features

As far as the Honor 70 is concerned, stand out specs include that impressive 54MP Sony camera sensor that’s complemented by a 32MP selfie camera. During testing, our experts enjoyed the camera offering, found it easy to use and ultimately gave the phone an impressive four star rating in our full Honor 70 review.

The camera can also shoot 4K video and offers an interesting new ‘solo cut mode’. This allows camera users to shoot two different videos at once, using the different lenses, and edit them together later. For creators, this gives the phone’s camera system a whole new level of versatility.

Elsewhere, the 6.67-inch OLED Super Curved display is probably the first thing that will catch your eye. Paired with the slim form-factor of the handset, it gives this phone a really classy feel. It’s light, sleek and sits nicely in the palm of your hand.

It’s got a finger-print scanner that offers both security and easy access too, plus the Honor 70 is 5G capable and packs a large 4800mAh battery.

How to buy the Honor 70 in the UK

The Honor 70 is available from a wide range of UK retailers, but right now, Honor is offering some great deals on handsets and accessories for those who go direct.

The Honor 70 is available in Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Crystal Silver. When it comes to storage, there’s 128GB and 256GB options, and both handsets come with 8GB of RAM to support powerful performance.

After launching with a starting price of £479.99, you can now pick up the Honor 70 from £449.99 or an attractively affordable monthly price, as listed below.

Check out the latest deals on Honor smartphones and accessories using the links below.

