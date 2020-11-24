Hive slashes prices for Black Friday and offers free Amazon Echo Dot

Like a lot – we mean a lot – of other brands, Hive hasn’t waited for the big day to launch its Black Friday deals. With days to go before Black Friday itself, the smart heating company has slashed prices across its range of smart home products.

So if you were thinking about introducing some smarts (further smarts) to your home, Hive’s sale is a great place to start looking. But keep in mind that this sale ends on 30 November: Cyber Monday. Don’t miss out!

The best Hive Black Friday deals

The standout deal in Hive’s sale is, most definitely, the offer of a free Amazon Echo Dot with Hive’s Active Heating package, which is also reduced by 25 per cent.

Hive Active Heating | £179 £134.25 from Hive (save £44.75 or 25 per cent, includes Amazon Echo)

This package includes the Hive thermostat, Hive Hub and receiver: everything you’ll need to control your home heating the smart way. Of course, that Echo can also be put to good use: link it to the Hive system, and you can operate your smart heating via Alexa. (Professional installation comes at an extra £37.50.)

If you’ve already got a Hive Hub, you can pick up the Hub-free package for £44.75 less.

Hive Active Heating (without hub) | £99 £74.25 from Hive (save £24.75 or 25 per cent, includes Amazon Echo)

There’s plenty more great savings to be had on other items in the Hive Black Friday sale. Anyone new to the world of smart homes will appreciate the savings on all three of Hive’s starter packs in heating, lighting and security.

Hive Heating Pack | £259 £207.20 from Hive (save £51.80 or 20 per cent)

£207.20 from Hive (save £51.80 or 20 per cent) Hive Lighting Starter Pack | £129 £103.20 from Hive (save £25.80 or 20 per cent)

£103.20 from Hive (save £25.80 or 20 per cent) Hive Security Packs | £226 £190.35 from Hive (save £35.65 or 16 per cent)

Anyone who already has a Hive setup at home will also appreciate the price drops on additional items like security cameras and motion sensors. If early festive viewings of Home Alone have put home security on your mind, and you’re not too keen on Kevin’s DIY approach, take a look at these offers instead.

The best Hive Black Friday deals on Amazon

You’ll also find a series of Hive deals over at Amazon, where savings run as high as 42 per cent.

Interestingly, Amazon stocks a few standalone Hive products that we can’t find on the brand’s site. These include Hive thermostat, and smart light bulbs and radiator valves that are only available in multi-packs on Hive’s website.

