Amazon's annual shopping event, Amazon Prime Day , is a huge date in any tech lover's calendar. We can expect huge deals and discounts on a variety of gadgets, including tablets, wireless earbuds and smart speakers.

With the sun streaming through our windows and the Prime Day offers rolling in, it can't get much better than this, right?

With the cost of living crisis, and the need to watch those pennies to save the pounds, a lot of us — the RadioTimes.com team included — have been saving up for Prime Day to bag the products we'd like for less.

Alongside it's epic deals is this Kindle Unlimited one, where Amazon Prime members can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. You don't even need to spend those looked-after pennies with this incredible offer.

Here's everything you need to know about Kindle Unlimited, including how you can bag this Prime Day offer. Plus, check out all the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals now live.

Get Kindle Unlimited for free this Prime Day

What is Kindle Unlimited?

As much as we appreciate physical books, they can be inconvenient sometimes. During the busy commute, the last thing you want to do is whip out a 900-page whopper. Reading on the beach will have you finding sand between the pages for months, not to mention the effort it takes for us bookworms to transport books to our holiday destination in the first place, too.

These practicalities are the reason a lot of us have switched to e-books. They're lightweight, portable and they come with the ability to hold millions of titles. That's why e-readers, such as the Kindle, are hugely popular right now.

The e-book subscription service Kindle Unlimited lets you enjoy millions of books, audiobooks, and magazine subscriptions on any device. Yep, that's right, with Amazon's free Kindle reading apps, you don't need to own a Kindle to get the best out of this service.

So how does it work? A simple way to think of Kindle Unlimited is as Netflix for books. Where you make a one-off payment for a book in the Kindle store, the Unlimited service gives you temporary ownership of selected titles.

How to get Kindle Unlimited for free

Kindle Unlimited usually costs £7.99 a month but for Prime Day 2022, you can bag the subscription service for free for three months.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is taking place on the 12th and 13th July. However, this Kindle Unlimited deal is live now! So what are you waiting for? You've got a lot of titles to get through.

