That's where audiobooks come in. It's like reading except it's listening, and you can enjoy titles in ways you couldn't if you were to read a physical book; for example, on a jog, when cooking, driving, and even whilst washing the pots. Can you imagine trying to get to the end of a chapter in Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends while on a parkrun? We can, and it involves a trip to A&E.

It's hard out here for bookworms. After spending the day at work, cooking dinner, doing tasks like washing, and not to mention commuting, there's hardly enough time left in the day to sit down and enjoy a book. If only there were more hours in the day, or maybe an easier way to consume books.

A popular audiobook service is Audible, and the Amazon-owned subscription has some fantastic perks. These include unlimited listening to thousands of Audible Originals, as well as podcasts, audiobooks, and one new audiobook each month. With subscriptions starting from £7.99 per month, Audible is certainly worth the pennies, however, we think we can do one better than paying a monthly fee...

In this deal exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you can get the audiobook service Audible completely free for the first three months. This Amazon Prime Day deal is not to be sniffed at, as that's a lot of titles book-lovers can consume at no extra cost. Here's how you can bag the deal.

Get three months of Audible for free at Amazon

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an unmissable date in any tech lover's calendar. The 2022 event is taking place on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th July, and is available exclusively to Prime members.

If you're a Prime subscriber looking to save money on great tech like tablets, wireless earbuds and smart speakers, these two days are the time to do it.

Not yet a Prime member? Sign-up to avoid missing out

Get three months of Audible for free at Amazon

How to get Audible for free

While a lot of Prime Day deals and discounts weren't live until Tuesday 12th July, a few were made available in advance, including this Audible one.

The retailer is offering the audiobook service Audible free for the first three months. So, you can listen to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks, alongside one new audiobook every month (that's three in total!), without spending a penny.

We don't know about you, but we'll make use of this deal on our holidays — and what better time to claim some free books than in summer, right?

Get three months of Audible for free at Amazon

After some more discounts? Check out all the Amazon Prime Day deals now live

Advertisement

Take a look at all Audible deals for July in our handy guide, and be sure to check out our Disney Plus offers page if you fancy bagging yourself another saving.