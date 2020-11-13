eBay launches 20% off coupon on millions of products for Black Friday: Nintendo Switch Lite now £155.99

eBay has gone hard on launching early deals in the run up to this year’s Black Friday, on the 27th November.

Discounts are currently available on everything from HUAWEI laptops to SAGE espresso machines and Apple AirPods which is what we like to see considering major competitors like AO.com, Very and Amazon are vying head-to-head with high street giants like Currys for purchasing power like never before.

The result? Lower prices across the board. With non-essential shops now closed until 2nd December in line with national restrictions in England, now is an excellent time to pick up a great deal online, particularly on big gifts and stocking fillers ahead of Christmas, with plenty of delivery time.

eBay currently has a live Black Friday hub and is launching daily deals. Here’s how to make the most of its new 20%-off coupon until stocks last.

Save 20% at eBay with PURCHASE20 coupon

Customers can use eBay’s 20% off coupon across its site on over 2 million products when you spend £15 or more until the 19th November.

To redeem the discount, just use the code PURCHASE20 at checkout and the offer will be applied.

Ts&Cs include that a maximum discount of £75 applies and the code can be redeemed a maximum of three times, so we’d recommend putting multiple things in your basket.

Best eBay Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch Lite Console | £199.99 £159.99

A great choice for gaming on the go, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a portable console, conveniently compact for taking out and about and the price has fallen to £159.99 from £199.99 with the 20% coupon applied.

It’s a great alternative to the brand’s ‘home console’ the Nintendo Switch, better suited to TV play and multi-player games. Keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday page for games, bundle deals and discounted accessories.

More early Black Friday deals at eBay

eBay isn’t the only place to find discounted goodies if you’re looking to save a few quid this year. We’re continually searching for all the latest black Friday deals and discounts before the end of November and have rounded up the best to launch early offers below.

