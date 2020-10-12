Amazon reveals early deals on Echo devices and Kindle Paperwhite ahead of Prime Day

The Echo range has developed a lot these last few months with the launch of the brand new 4th generation range of devices. Changing the design to a new circular look, they are definitely a nice evolution to the product.

And if you don’t have one yet and you don’t mind going for one of the earlier ones, now is a great time as some deals have launched ahead of Prime Day as early access. Not only will you see many an Echo on the list, but the Kindle Paperwhite is on offer too.

Prime Day is coming tomorrow and, as well as expected bargains to be found on Echo devices, look for deals on many things.

The two-day sale event will take place on 13th and 14th October. When browsing Prime Day deals, you’ll likely find things like discounted Fire Sticks, Amazon Unlimited Music sign up costs reduced and many more Amazon devices on sale. There will also likely be more Kindle deals too.

Early access Echo and Kindle deals

As of 12pm today, these are the early Prime Day offers that you can take advantage of:

We expect more offers on Amazon’s own range of devices, as well as other technology deals. For example, we already know that Amazon has confirmed savings off up to 30 per cent on electronics including headphones and speakers. Savvy shoppers should keep an eye out for brands including Beats, Sony, Bose and Jabra. Read our best Prime Day deals guide for more previews.

