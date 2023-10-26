If you currently pay for Disney Plus via monthly direct debit, your subscription will automatically renew to the Premium Price next week, so you’ll be paying £36 more over 12 months. The yearly subscription cost will also go up from £79.90 to £109.90 – meaning you’ll be paying £30 more.

But there’s still five days left, and if you make a one-off annual payment between now and 31st October, you can get 12 months of Premium Disney Plus for £79.90.

You can also, from 1st November, downgrade your subscription to one of the two new plans: Standard with Ads and Standard.

The Standard with Ads option will cost just £4.99 a month, but you won’t be able to download content or stream on more than two devices simultaneously, plus your watching experience will be interrupted by – you guessed it – adverts.

Meanwhile, the Standard option is the familiar price of £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. You won’t have ads with this plan but you’ll only be able to stream onto two concurrent devices and will have a lower quality of sound and picture.

For the £10.99 plan, you’ll be able to do what you can now, which is stream on up to four devices, download, and get up to 4K UHD picture (depending on the device).

So, unless you want to dig a little deeper into your pocket this November, now’s the time to snap up an annual Disney Plus subscription for less.

Get one year of Disney Plus for £79.90

Or to get even more off your monthly bill, be sure to check out the best Disney Plus offers.

When does the Disney Plus price increase UK?

The Disney Plus price increase will come into effect on Wednesday 1st November, which means you’ve got less than a week to sign up for less. Ride like the wind bullseye!

What is the new Disney Plus Price?

If you do nothing, your Disney Plus subscription will automatically increase to £10.99 a month or £109.90 a year.

However, if you want to go onto one of the lower-priced subscription plans: Standard with Ads or Standard, all you have to do is go into your Disney Plus account, select 'Subscriptions' and choose 'Standard' or 'Standard with Ads'. With these, you’ll either be paying £4.99 a month or £7.99 a month.

What are the new Disney Plus subscription plans?

There will now be three new subscription plans on Disney Plus, Standard with Ads, Standard and Premium. Here’s the specifications for each:

Standard with Ads

Monthly cost | £4.99

Video quality | Up to Full HD 1080p

Audio | 5.1 and Stereo

Up to two concurrent streams

No downloads

Comes with adverts

Standard

Monthly cost | £7.99

Annual cost | £79.90

Video quality | Up to Full HD 1080p

Audio | 5.1 and Stereo

Up to two concurrent streams

Downloads available

No adverts

Premium

Monthly cost | £10.99

Annual cost | £109.90

Video quality | Up to 4K UHD & HDR

Audio | Dolby Atmos

Up to four concurrent streams

Downloads available

No adverts

Is Disney Plus going to stop password sharing?

Disney Plus has vowed to crack down on password sharing, and this is likely to extend to the UK soon. This means that accounts will be restricted to singular households, making shared family accounts more difficult.

It’s unknown when this will fully come into effect but we’ll be sure to notify you when it does.

