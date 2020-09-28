Disney+ Black Friday deals 2020: Will Disney’s streaming service go on sale?
It would be perfect timing for The Mandalorian Season 2.
Published:
Disney+ has only been around for a few months, but it’s made quite the impact.
With over 50million subscribers worldwide and huge global hits such as The Mandalorian and Hamilton under their belt, Disney+ has given Netflix and Prime Video a serious run for their money.
It’s clear Disney+ is here to stay, and will only get bigger with the launch of their Marvel shows – so will there be a way to watch all those weekly episodes at a discount?
Streaming services don’t always see Black Friday deals – but there could be options.
Was Disney+ on offer last Black Friday?
Sadly for us UK viewers, Disney+ wasn’t available last Black Friday as it launched here on the 24th March 2020. However, it was available in the US last November – where it got a Cyber Monday deduction of $10 off the annual subscription, bringing the total down to $59.99.
What to expect from Disney+ on Black Friday 2020
We’re in uncharted territory here as Disney+ faces its first UK Black Friday – but expect any deals to be on the yearly subscription to entice you into becoming a Disney loyalist. £10 off similar to the US deal seems likely – bringing the total to £49.99, a price Disney previously offered UK customers if you pre-ordered the annual subscription.
O2 also has a deal offering up to 12 months free Disney+ with their latest plans, so if you’re also after one of 2020’s new upcoming phones this could be a perfect 2-in-1 deal.
Are there any Disney+ deals ahead of Black Friday?
You can subscribe to Disney+ for £5.99 per month or if you’re after a saving paying £59.99 for the full year will save you £12 overall.
Alternatively, if you’re after a new phone also O2 has the following deals:
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max for £56.31 a month (includes six months free Disney+ and a one-year Apple TV+ subscription)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for £55.50 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for £61.95 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy iPhone 11 for £48.51 a month (Get £80 off the 256GB model with the code IPHONE1180OFF)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 for £24.87 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
