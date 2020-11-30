Last chance to save 50% on Beats headphones in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale (ends today)

Black Friday has been and gone, but don’t worry if you’re late to the party: there are some incredible Cyber Monday deals out there. That includes a flash sale on Beats headphones at Amazon, where you can save as much as 50% or £150.

Amazon’s prices are the cheapest online – but with one exception, they’re not exclusively the cheapest. The white Beats Studio3 headphones are the same price of £149.95 at Argos (although with Argos, you’ll need to check if it’s available for collection or delivery in your area). The red version is a little more expensive, available at both Amazon and AO for £165.

Similarly, the 31% price drop on the Beats Solo3 headphones (in all colours) and the new asking price of £125 marks the same price being offered by both Currys and AO. The ear-hook Powerbeats Pro have been reduced by 28% to £159 – the same price being offered by John Lewis and Very.

Amazon does tend to swiftly adjust its prices to match those of other retailers during these fiercely competitive sales periods. In the middle of all these standoffs is a fantastic 50% price drop on the Beats EP wired headphones, again across all colours. A pair of wired headphones (with a 3.5mm jack, no less) might sound like a wise investment, but the assured level of sound you’ll get from the reputable Beats still makes this a great offer at just £44.99, and you could do far worse if you’re spending on a budget.

Take note though, the a few of these deals are set to end at midnight today (Monday 30 November). Now that we’re at the official tail end of the deals period, we don’t think it’s worth you waiting to see if there are any further price drops from either Amazon or its rivals.

