Currys PC World unveils 40% tech savings in their Epic Deals event – just days before Amazon Prime Day 2021

Now in its fourth year, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale marks one of the busiest sales periods in the summer calendar. But that hasn’t stopped one of its major competitors from launching a counter-sale.

Mere days before Prime Day kicks off, Currys has rolled out a surprise Epic Deals event – and we’re seeing savings as high as 70%. This is not one that deals-hunters should pass by, that’s for sure.

Next Monday and Tuesday, Amazon Prime members can enjoy savings across thousands of exclusive deals – in fact, there are some already available, as you can read in our pick of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. But that’s on the far side of the weekend, and before then, there are plenty of deals to keep you busy at Currys.

We’re pleased to see some genuinely fantastic deals to be hard in this summer sale. So whether you’re seeking out a new steam iron or a new 4K TV, we suggest you read on for our pick of the best Currys Epic Deals.

Currys PC World launches new tech deals on hundreds of products from Samsung, Philips and Oppo

Curry’s Epic Deals sale just went live today (17th June), and although the retailer hasn’t confirmed an end date, our hunch is that these will be very short-term offers.

That’s because Currys has almost certainly scheduled this sale event in direct competition to Amazon Prime Day sale. Of course, Amazon’s sale is a slightly different affair, in that it’s only open to Prime subscribers as a bid, of course, to draw in the unconverted. (You can read more here about how to sign up for Amazon Prime.)

But in terms of the products on offers, there’s almost definitely going to be some overlap. During Prime Day, we always see a similar cross-section on display, whether that be smart home devices, tablets or earbuds.

Best Currys PC World tech offers in the Epic Deals event

Here’s our pick of the best deals in Curry’s sale, which we’ve listed in order of percentage savings.

Philips Hue Starter Kit with Bridge | £119.99 £64.99 (save £55 or 46%)

If you’re planning to introduce some smart lighting to your home, we’d be hard pushed to suggest there’s any better – unless you’re willing to hang on until Prime Day. This starter kit from Philips two smart bulbs that can radiate both white and coloured light, along with a remote control and the Hue Bridge.

The Bridge is a crucial part of the kit; it’s essentially the system’s hive mind and will connect the bulbs to the Hue app in your phone – or with the services of Alexa, should she be in your employ. Read our article on Alexa compatible devices for more info on smart devices you link together throughout your home.

Philips Hue Starter Kit with Bridge | £119.99 £64.99 (save £70 or 34%)

‘Hey Alexa’ might have entered the public lexicon, but don’t forget about the less-catchily named but equally helpful Google Assistant. Google’s voice assistant, residing here inside the company’s answer to Amazon’s Echo Show, will offer the same range of hands-free functions and on-screen services.

If you’re thinking of investing in that Philips Hue Starter kit, this certainly makes for a wise additional purchase – this way, you can control the light levels of your home without so much as touching a button.

If the Euro games weren’t quite the sufficient excuse to pick up a new television, the 22% price drop on this 55-inch model from LG’s lauded NanoCell range is perhaps the justification you need. Our what is NanoCell explainer will give you a detailed lowdown on how this technology improves upon standard 4K quality – but in a nutshell, the NANO916PA will offer you a screen with more vibrant colours and blacker blacks. All for £300 less than usual.

Oh, and if you need one more reason to pick up this television, how about this: it’s included in a competition that Currys is running alongside the Euros that gives you a one-in-20 chance of winning your spend back. Sporting odds, we’d say!

Google Pixel 4a | £349 £299 (save £50 or 14%)

It was back in April that our experts put the 5G version of Google’s middle-ranking handset to the test – and as you can read our Google Pixel 4a review, it very much earned our approval. It might not offer some of the bells and whistles of flagship smartphones, but the Pixel 4a still has exceptional camera quality, generous screen size and, crucially, a lot of good-quality tech for a relatively low cost.

Now, thanks to the 14% price drop at Currys, the Pixel 4a is even more of a bargain.

Google Pixel 4a | £349 £299 (save £50 or 14%)

Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G | £699.99 £599.99 (save £100 or 14%)

Our experts have tested another model in this range, the Oppo Find X3 Lite. So while we can’t give you a tried-and-tested opinion on its sibling, the Find X3 Neo, we can confirm that this sits in status between the affordable Lite and the luxe Pro.

The X3 Neo has the same 50-megapixel camera as the Pro but has a slightly lower-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 6.55-inches Full HD+ display. Thanks to the £100 price drop at Currys, we’re confidently calling this an excellent deal on a mid-range phone. And if you’re seeking out a super-cheap handset, a look at the £20 drop on the budget Oppo A15, now just £99.99.

Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G | £699.99 £599.99 (save £100 or 14%)

