Currys PC World launches huge autumn clearance sale ahead of Black Friday
Get ready for some early deals ahead of Black Friday.
Published:
Currys PC World has got ahead of the game with a massive clearance sale ahead of Black Friday.
Shoppers can get up to 30% off a whole range of products in store and online in the autumn sale which covers electricals, laptops, TVs and more.
We’ve sifted through the deals to find a few good picks and best deals for you – after all who has time to scroll endlessly through pages of deals right?
You could snap up a TV with £500 off or a laptop with 1TB SSD for £1,299, saving you £200.
There’s a great deal on a Tassimo Coffee Machine, now £39.99 from £99.99 – that’s saving you £60 aka 60 per cent off.
The autumn clearance is available until 9th November, or until the stock has run dry.
Don’t worry though as Currys PC World Black Friday will be just as big deal, which will be just two weeks away when this clearance comes to an end.
Black Friday 2020 falls on 27th November this year bringing with it more deals, but some of these are pretty good.
Our best picks are below.
Home electrical deals
- Tassimo by Boscho Happy Coffee Machine, now £39.99, save £60
- Shark DuoClean lift-away bagless vacuum – now £179, save £20
- Samsung RS8000 American-Style Fridge Freezer – £1,129, save £170
Soundbar deals
- JBL Bar 2.0 compact sound bar – now £99.99, save £40.01
- LG SN7Y Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos – £399, save £70 (limited time deal)
TV deals
- Samsung 75″ Smart 4K QLED TV with Google Assistant and Alexa – £1,499, save £500
- Samsung 55″ Smart 4K LED TV – £599, save £100 (limited time deal)
- Sony Bravia 55″ Smart 4K OLED TV with Google Assistant – £1,599, save £200
- Sony Bravia 43″ 4K LED TV with Google Assistant – £599, save £50
- Samsung 50″ Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant – £499, save £100
Laptops
- ASUS Zenbook S 13.3″ i7 Laptop – 1TB SSD – £1,299, save £200 (limited time deal)
- ACER Swift 3 13.5″ Laptop i5 – 512GB £699, save 100
- ASUS 14″ laptop 245GB SSD – £329, save 20