Best Currys Cyber Monday deals 2020: Samsung TVs, Shark vacuums and more (updated)

With their Price Match Promise and early sales, Currys PC World has always been a great choice for Black Friday deals – and their Cyber Monday deals don’t disappoint either.

Their ‘Black Fri-yay’ sale saw 60% off a whole assortment of items from TVs to Nintendo Switches to speakers, with deals so popular there were queues to get into their site.

While Black Friday weekend may be ending, Cyber Monday is only just beginning – and so too are the Cyber Monday deals.

As is usually the case with Cyber Monday, some deals will no longer be live, some will be out of stock, and some deals will be completely new – we’ll keep you updated with the latest news, deals, and offers right here.

Best Currys PC World Cyber Monday deals 2020

Some of the hottest deals from Currys PC World on Black Friday were Samsung TVs, Shark vacuums, and coffee machines – and the great home appliance deals have carried on into Cyber Monday:

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K TV (UE65TU7020KXXU) | £699 now £499 from Currys (save £200 or 28%)

A Samsung exclusive, this huge 65-inch 4K TV comes with 2000 PQI and all the built-in catch-up apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. Better yet, it’s a whole £200 cheaper for another day only.

Buy now for £499 (save £200 or 29%) (store collection only)

Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away True Pet Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner| £369 now £199 from Currys (save £170 or 46%)

Shark has been one of the hottest brands this Black Friday, and with these savings, it’s easy to see why. Its anti-hair technology will also be a godsend for any pet owners, and Duoclean means there’s no need to swap heads while moving to a new type of flooring.

Buy now for £199 (save £170 or 46%)

SONOS Move Portable Wireless Multi-room Speaker with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa | £399 now £299

For premium sound, you can’t do much better than Sonos. Their move speaker does exactly what it says on the tin – move Sonos’ signature sound quality wherever you’d like, complete with smart speaker capabilities and 11 hours of battery life.

Buy now for £299 (save £100 or 25%) (store collection only)

LENOVO IdeaPad 3i 14″ Laptop| £479 now £349

For a robust laptop at a reasonable price, the Lenovo IdeaPad is a great shout. With a super-speedy 128GB SSD, 4GB of RAM, and 7.5 hours of battery life, the IdeaPad can handle just about any daily task.

Buy now for £349 (save £130 or 27%)

Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Mini | £138.99 now £79.99 (save £59 or 42%)

For those who want a fitness tracker without the price cost of a fully-fledged smartwatch, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great choice for monitoring heart rate, sleep, and calories. As well as being £10 cheaper, it also comes with a free Google Nest Mini!

Buy now for £79.99 (save £59 or 42%)

Samsung Galaxy Watch| £259.99 now £159 (save £100 or 38%)

For those who do prefer all the nifty smartwatch features, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch offers smartphone notifications, contactless payment, and fitness tracking – and works with both iOS and Android.

Buy now for £159 (save £100 or 38%)

Delonghi Autentica ETAM 29.510.SB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £699.99 now £349 from Currys (save £350.99 or 50%)

There’s no shortage of coffee machine deals this weekend – but few offer a saving like this model from De’Longhi. This bean to cup coffee machine can be personalised to match your coffee taste and comes with an automatic cleaning system to help with the inevitable clean up.

Buy now for £349 (save £350 or 50%) (store collection only)

Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD Stand Mixer | £549 now £249 (save £300 or 54%)

It clearly must be the Great British Bake Off effect, as stand mixers have been flying off the shelves this Black Friday. You can still grab one on offer this Black Friday – there’s no need for a lockdown to get into making banana bread.

Buy now for £249 (save £300 or 54%) (store collection only)

Breville Curve 4-Slice Toaster| £79.99 now £34.99 (save £45 or 56%)

No one likes to wait for toast – and now wait a little less with this 4 slice toaster, seeing well over 50% off. It also has a defrost and warming function – nifty.

Buy now for £34.99 (save £45 or 56%)

Doom Eternal | £44.99 now £16.99 from Currys (save £28 or 62%)

Doom Eternal was one of 2020’s biggest games, and it’s already dropped to £16.99 as part of Currys Cyber Monday sale. Currys has had a good run with gaming deals this year – you can also save £30 on Death Stranding and Days Gone for PS4.

Buy now for £16.99 (save £28 or 62%)

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

