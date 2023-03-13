But it's no secret that Apple products can be on the expensive side. There is definitely a time and a place to invest in your tech — after all, for many of us, our phones, laptops and smartwatches fall into the category of the most used items in our lives. That being said, we are certainly fans of a good deal.

If you're an Apple fan, you'll know of the seamless connectivity between devices, plus the aesthetically pleasing and sleek design that they are known for.

Currys is currently having a sale on Apple products across its site, including on the iPhone 13, the 2022 Macbook Air and the Apple Watch SE. It has discounts as well as extra offers including free next day delivery, plus the option to get extra money off when you trade in an old product like a working laptop.

There are also options to get additional Apple services for free for three months, like Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+ and more.

Here's our selection of the best deals on Apple products in the March 2023 Currys flash sale.

Save up to £200 on the Macbook Air (2022)

The 2022 Macbook Air is the latest version of this laptop. It features the M2 chip for supercharged performance, plus up to 18 hours of battery life — so no more worrying about carrying your charger with you everywhere you go.

Previously priced at £1,399, it is now available from Currys for £100 off at £1,299. Plus, you can get at extra £100 off when you trade in a working laptop or Macbook; a great option if you're upgrading.

With this deal, you can also get free next day delivery, plus up to three months of Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+ for no extra cost.

Macbook Air (2022) | £1,399 £1,299 (save £100, plus an extra £100 when you trade in your old laptop) at Currys

Get the iPad (2021) with 64GB for just £319

Save £50 on the iPad (2021) with this deal from Currys. Powered by the A13 bionic chip, this iPad offers top level performance and is perfect for anyone with an artistic flare as it is compatible with the Apple Pencil. With up to 10 hours of battery life, plus a thin and light design, this iPad is perfect for when you're on the go.

When we tested this iPad, we were already impressed by its value for money and this discount makes it even better value. What's more, this deal also includes free next day delivery. Read our full review of the iPad (2021).

iPad (2021) 65GB | £369 £319 (save £50 or 13%) at Currys

Save £20 on the Apple Watch SE (2022)

The Apple Watch SE allows you to gain insights into your health and fitness while also making many aspects of your life that bit easier, armed with features that let you ask for directions on the go, track your sleep, log your menstrual cycle and so much more. This model is even waterproof so if you're swimming you can track your fitness, heart rate and number of lengths.

You can now get the Apple Watch SE for 8 per cent off at just £239. Read our full review of the Apple Watch SE here, where we gave it 4.5 stars.

Apple Watch SE (2022) | £249 £239 (save £10 or 4%) at Currys

