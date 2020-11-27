Carphone Warehouse Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020: get 60GB of data (instead of 6GB) on the iPhone 11 with latest deal
Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are generous on the data - get 60GB instead of 6GB on the iPhone 11.
Published:
It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you love seeking out a bargain. With Black Friday deals extending into Cyber Monday, Carphone Warehouse is a great place to go if you want to nab yourself a great deal on a new phone.
Carphone Warehouse already had a rather generous early ‘THE WAIT IS OVER!’ sale – but the wait is well and truly over now that the full-on official Black Friday sale weekend has led into Cyber Monday. As well as giving customers free next-day delivery, highlights include many plans offering 9x data for a huge 54GB, free gifts such as the Nintendo Switch and the iPhone 11 64GB for £30 a month and £99 upfront.
We’ve rounded up the best deals if you want to skip the late November rush. Keep checking this page for all the most up-to-date Carphone Warehouse deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Best Carphone Warehouse Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday is officially here and there are plenty of mobile deals to be had. Here are the best Carphone Warehouse deals available right now:
Phones with free gifts
Carphone Warehouse has some great bundles as part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale – including the likes of free Nintendo Switches and PS5 games:
- iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £47 a month, £62 upfront (get Apple AirPods half price)
- iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £35 a month, £149 upfront (includes Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £30 a month, £49.99 upfront (includes Samsung Galaxy Buds Live)
- Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £35 a month, £49.99 upfront (includes new Chromecast)
- Huawei P30 Lite 256GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data | £23 a month, £59.99 upfront (includes Fitbit Versa2)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £25.99 a month, £9.99 upfront (includes Black Ops Cold War for PS5)
iPhone
You can get a free year of Apple TV+ when you buy a new iPhone:
- iPhone 12 64GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes, and texts, 20GB data | £36.99 a month, £99.99 upfront (save £72)
- iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £30 a month, £99 upfront
- iPhone 11 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £31.99 a month, £49.99 upfront (only green and white in stock)
- iPhone SE 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £26 a month, £9 upfront
- iPhone SE 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB 60GBunlimited data | £27 a month, £9 upfront
- iPhone XR 64GB, iD Mobile, unlimited minutes, texts and 20GB data | £26.99 a month, £19.99 upfront (save £50)
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB 54GB60 GB data | £30 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £30 a month, £29.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | | £24.99 a month, £19.99 upfront (save £35)
- Samsung Galaxy A21s, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £14.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £30.99 a month, £99.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A41, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £19.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy A51, iD mobile –unlimited minutes and texts, 6GB data | £20 a month, £29.99 upfront
There are also discounts on SIM-free Samsung models, too:
- Samsung Galaxy A21s |
£179.99£139.99 (save £40 or 22% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE |
£899.99£649.99 (save £250 or 27% off)
Google Pixel
- Google Pixel 4A, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £20.99 a month, £0 upfront
- Google Pixel 5 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 24
GB60GB data | £26 a month, £99.99 upfront (3 months free YouTube premium)
There are some decent offers on SIM-free Google models, too:
- Google Pixel 4A |
£349£319 (save £30 or 9% off)
- Google Pixel 4A 5G |
£499£449 (save £50 or 10% off)
Huawei
- Huawei P40 5G 128GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB | 26 a month, £9.99 upfront
- Huawei P40 Pro 5G, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB | £33.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Huawei P30 Lite New Edition 256GB, iD Mobile – unlimited minutes and texts, 20 GB data | £17.99 a month, £0 upfront
Discounts can also be found on SIM-free models:
- Huawei P30 Lite |
£199£179.99 (free Huawei band 4e)
- Huawei P40 5G |
£700£549.99 (save £150 or 22% off)
Sony
- Sony Xperia 5 II 5G 256GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts,
6GB60GB data | £30 a month, £59.99 upfront (save £120)
There are SIM-free deals, too:
- Sony Xperia 1 II |
£1,100£799.99 (save £300 or 27% off)
- Sony Xperia 5 II 5G |
£799.99£599.99 (save £200 or 25% off)
SIM-only
- iD Mobile, unlimited minutes and texts,
8GB12GB data | £8 a month (sim only)
- iD Mobile, unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £10 a month (sim only)
- Vodafone, unlimited minutes and texts, 12GB data | £12 a month (sim only)
- Vodafone, unlimited minutes and texts, 40GB data | £16 a month (sim only)
- iD Mobile, unlimited minutes, texts and data |
£17.50£16 a month (sim only)
What to look for at Carphone Warehouse this year
You’ll see similar Black Friday phone deals from last year. Deals in the past have included a free console, a subscription to any number of streaming services, and sometimes just a hefty discount. Carphone Warehouse has a habit of pulling out all the stops to try and offer better savings than their competitors and that was apparent last year with offers like a free Nintendo Switch.
5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases, so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.
With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expect to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone.
If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model then there will still be plenty of deals available – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8 so this could be a great time to try and get hold of an older model that you have had your eye on.
Carphone Warehouse launched early deals alongside a clearance online sale ahead of the main Black Friday sales, which have now well and truly kicked off.
You can shop Carphone Warehouse through Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too.
How much is delivery from Carphone Warehouse?
Carphone Warehouse offers free next day delivery seven days a week. They also give you a one-hour delivery window and let you track your delivery on your smartphone! You can find out more about Carphone Warehouse’s delivery options here. Deliveries will be contact-free – you can find out more about their coronavirus precautions here.
Does Carphone Warehouse offer discounts?
Carphone Warehouse offers discounts to students through Student Beans which includes an offer to get the iPhone SE 64GB for £29 month with 25GB data on EE. There are almost always discounts to be found – just not quite as good as they are in sale periods.
When is Black Friday?
Right now! Black Friday falls on 27th November this year, the day after US Thanksgiving as per tradition and the discounts extend right over the weekend into the following Monday, known was Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday is on 30th November this year and tech retailers such as Carphone Warehouse are likely to have great Cyber Monday deals: you can see more in our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday guide. Whichever one you choose as your sale day of choice, you will not be short on savings to find.
Read more on Cyber Monday
Amazon Cyber Monday | AO Cyber Monday | Apple Cyber Monday | Argos Cyber Monday | BT Cyber Monday | Currys Cyber Monday | Dell Cyber Monday | Dyson Cyber Monday | EE Cyber Monday | Game Cyber Monday | iPhone Cyber Monday | John Lewis Cyber Monday | LEGO Cyber Monday | Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday | NOW TV | Phone Cyber Monday | Samsung Cyber Monday | Sky Cyber Monday | Smyths Cyber Monday | TV Cyber Monday | Very Cyber Monday | Virgin Media Cyber Monday
Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.
Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.