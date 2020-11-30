Don’t miss 3 months free broadband and 50% off BT Sport as BT sale continues on Cyber Monday

In the market for Cyber Monday deals? Good, because you probably can’t avoid them today!

Advertisement

With Black Friday broadband deals continuing over Cyber Monday with BT TV, BT Sport, and BT Mobile, there’s sure to be something for everyone, whether you’re after the Premier League or a premium smartphone.

BT kicked off the deals season with some early SIM-only deals, before launching into its full Black Friday sale – and it was worth the wait. With half-price TV and sports packages, three months of free broadband, and a bonus Britbox subscription, there’s something for everyone. We’d recommend getting the Fibre 1 deal (depending on what broadband you need) and pairing it with the Big Sport package for a nice saving.

But if there’s one thing we don’t recommend, it’s waiting too long to buy, since a large number of these deals come to an end at midnight on 3 December. Read on for our pick of the best BT deals this Cyber Monday.

Best BT Cyber Monday deals

BT

BT Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020

Far from just being a broadband supplier, BT’s deals extend across broadband, TV, and mobile services. So you can get all your Black Friday connectivity deals in one place – and even get extra discounts if you’re already a BT customer:

BT TV Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

BT hasn’t gone for any old discount, as their TV packages have a full 50% off for the first three months. They’re great deals which can save you up to £107 – just bear in mind these are all 24-month contracts with a £20 set up fee, and have to be used in conjunction with a broadband package also:

For those who want BT Sport without the TV bundle, the BT Sport App is also on offer. BT Sport is still the only place to watch the UEFA Champions League football live as well as certain Premier League matches:

BT Sport App | From £15 From £7.50 a month

BT broadband Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

BT have their origins in broadband, so it’s no surprise the telecoms giant have been very generous with their deals. BT is offering three months of free broadband, meaning you’ll pay nothing for your broadband until 2021. Broadband prices are dependent upon your area, but prices start from £26.99 for the 24-month contract.

Better yet, BT broadband customers can also get six months free Britbox to sweeten the deal.

You can also save up to £120 on Complete Wi-Fi deals depending on your location, guaranteeing Wi-Fi in every room:

Those who have Sky TV and are also after BT Sport can get great broadband bundle deals – perfect for streaming the Premier League:

BT phone Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

For those of you already on the 5G bandwagon – perhaps on the newly released iPhone 12 – you’ll be pleased to hear that all of BT’s SIMs are 4G and 5G enabled. You’ll also get access to BT Wi-Fi hotspots, the option to change data monthly, and £5 off a month if you already have BT broadband:

24-month contracts

Good old fashioned phone discounts are also available at BT– you can save £102 on the iPhone SE, for example:

Best BT deals from last year: How do the offers compare?

Those buying a BT TV package last year could get six months of Amazon Prime Video for free – not bad at all. We haven’t seen the same giveaway this year, sadly, though BT customers can get six months free Britbox instead.

Last year’s finest deals were easily on BT Sport. New and existing BT customers could get BT Sport for only £5 a month – substantially cheaper than the usual £25 price – while Sky and TalkTalk customers could also get a discounted price of £20 for the exclusive channels. BT Sport was also naturally offered in several broadband bundle deals.

Last year BT dropped the price of many of their Superfast Fibre packages by £5 a month – which could save you a whopping £120 over 24 months. Bundles fell even further – Superfast Fibre packages with BT Sport or BT TV fell by up to £11 a month.

BT was also great with phone bundles last year – those who chose 15GB of data or more got a free JBL soundbar worth £144. Those who chose 10GB or more also got a choice of extras including BT Sport.

All in all, we’d say each year matches the other in terms of the breadth and quality of deals. There haven’t been so many giveaways in 2020, but we’re always delighted to see so many solid deals across all of BT’s various products and services.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Amazon Cyber Monday | AO Cyber Monday | Apple Cyber Monday | Argos Cyber Monday | BT Cyber Monday | Currys Cyber Monday | Dell Cyber Monday | Dyson Cyber Monday | EE Cyber Monday | Game Cyber Monday | iPhone Cyber Monday | John Lewis Cyber Monday | LEGO Cyber Monday | Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday | NOW TV | Phone Cyber Monday | Samsung Cyber Monday | Sky Cyber Monday | Smyths Cyber Monday | Cyber Monday TV deals | Very Cyber Monday | Virgin Media Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.