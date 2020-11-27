Get 3 months of Starzplay for 99p a month in this Black Friday deal

While the sales may have started all the way back in October, Black Friday is finally officially here – and the Black Friday deals keep rolling in.

Early deals and price cuts included the AirPods Pro, Samsung phones and electric toothbrushes and now Amazon are kicking off yet more offers for the Black Friday weekend.

Amazon were one of the early pioneers of the shopping event here in the UK, so it’s fitting that one of their Prime Video channels is getting a big Black Friday weekend discount.

Starzplay is the channel in question, and the home of Doom Patrol, The Spanish Princess, and The Great is available for under a pound a month – a bargain if ever we saw one.

We’ve all been streaming more in 2020 – so here’s how you can access a bevy of new shows to tide you over until 2021:

Get 3 months of Starzplay for 99p a month

You can sign up here to get Starzplay for 99p a month for three months. Given that Starzplay is usually £4.99 a month, that’s a whopping 80% saving.

Bear in mind that Starzplay will renew at full price after three months, however, and Amazon Prime is required to access Starzplay through Amazon – though you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

The Starzplay offer is valid until 30th November – so you have the entire Black Friday weekend to grab this deal.

What is Starzplay and how does it work?

Starzplay is the on-demand service launched by US network Starz, but is available in the UK through Amazon Prime Video, Virgin TV, or the Starzplay mobile app.

It is the exclusive home of several shows including Doom Patrol, The Spanish Princess, The Great, Pennyworth, and Power Book II: Ghost.

Is Starzplay different from Amazon Prime Video?

Yes – Starzplay is a ‘Prime Video Channel’ add-on and requires an extra payment on top of your Amazon Prime subscription (£7.99 a month). However, with this deal you’ll only be paying an extra 99p – so you can get Amazon Prime Video and Starzplay together for only £8.98 a month.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be able to access Starzplay content integrated into the Prime Video home page – so there’s no need to switch apps to access your new shows.

Other Amazon Black Friday deals

Black Friday is a great time to pick up Amazon’s other services also – new customers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free, or get six months free with an Echo Dot.

You can see our full list of Amazon Black Friday deals which we will keep updated throughout Black Friday weekend – but here are a few of their other offers:

